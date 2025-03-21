All Legendary Armor Sets for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to get them

Assassin's Creed Shadows features numerous Legendary Armor Sets for Naoe that players can hunt down. These collections of head and body gear are of the highest rarity, and thus offer the most impactful buffs. However, these are spread all over the map of Shadows, encouraging players to explore the game's rendition of Feudal Japan to find them all.
However, if you want to skip the search, this article shows you how to acquire all the Legendary Armor Sets for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
A guide to all Legendary Armor Sets for Naoe and their location in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All the Legendary Armor Sets for Naoe are divided into two parts, headgear and body armor. Players will need to find both the pieces of the costume separately. It should be noted that the armor parts will be located inside a Legendary Treasure chest or rewarded as part of a particular quest. Here's the location for all Legendary Armor Sets for Naoe:
Castles and their loot in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Castles are major forts scattered around the map of Shadows. Think of them as something similar to fortresses from Assassin's Creed Odyssey. These will be populated with numerous enemies, led by Samurai Daishos. Note that they are powerful and armored, and thus better fought with Yasuke in AC Shadows. Killing all the enemies, including their bosses, will unlock all the rewards the castle has to offer.
These rewards include:
- Legendary Chests: These are found in the upper keep. These always contain a piece of Legendary item for Naoe or Yasuke.
- Resources and Stockpiles: The latter requires a key to get access, but that one item can unlock all the stockpile gates in the castle.
- Kano Paintings: These will be guarded by one or two Samurais, and thus it is better to fight them as Yasuke.
- Valuable objects: They are connected to the "Valuable Reflections" side quest. They are located on the upper floors with some samurais guarding them. These can be acquired by using Naoe to silently beeline towards them and assassinate or sneak past the protection.
Check out our other guides on Shadows:
- AC Shadows vs AC Valhalla: Similarities and differences explored
- Nintendo Switch 2 reportedly getting AC Shadows
- 5 ways AC Shadows can make a major comeback
- What are Canon and Immersive modes in Assassin's Creed Shadows?
- Hideout in AC Shadows, explained
- All Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them
- All Katana Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.