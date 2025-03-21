  • home icon
All Legendary Armor Sets for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to get them

By Meet Soni
Modified Mar 21, 2025 18:31 GMT
Cover
A guide to acquiring all the Legendary Armor sets for Naoe in the latest Assassin's Creed title

Assassin's Creed Shadows features numerous Legendary Armor Sets for Naoe that players can hunt down. These collections of head and body gear are of the highest rarity, and thus offer the most impactful buffs. However, these are spread all over the map of Shadows, encouraging players to explore the game's rendition of Feudal Japan to find them all.

However, if you want to skip the search, this article shows you how to acquire all the Legendary Armor Sets for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

A guide to all Legendary Armor Sets for Naoe and their location in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Peasant armor in Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All the Legendary Armor Sets for Naoe are divided into two parts, headgear and body armor. Players will need to find both the pieces of the costume separately. It should be noted that the armor parts will be located inside a Legendary Treasure chest or rewarded as part of a particular quest. Here's the location for all Legendary Armor Sets for Naoe:

Armor Set

Item

Effect

Location

Legendary Onna-musha Set

Legendary Onna-musha Headband (Head)

You can Vault over enemies while sprinting


Legendary Treasure Chest at Koriyama Castle (Yamato, Koriyama)

Legendary Onna-musha Kosode (Body)


You can knock down enemies by sliding into them

Legendary Treasure Chest located at Uda Matsuyama Castle (Yamato, Uda Matsuyama)


Tools Master Set

Tools Master Mask (Head)


Shuriken no longer break on hard impact

Legendary Treasure Chest in Amagasaki Castle (Izumi Settsu, Amagasaki)


Tools Master Gear (Body)


You have the ability to throw a Kunai at the closest enemy after an Assassination

Legendary Treasure Chest in Katano Castle (Izumi Settsu, Katano)


Peasant Set

Peasant Hat (Head)


Receive 100% of an Adrenaline Chunk upon entering combat

Legendary Treasure Chest in Takatsuki Castle (Izumi Settsu, Takatsuki)

Peasant Clothes (Body)


Attacks have 3% chance to remove 1 Health Segment on hit

Legendary Treasure Chest inside Osaka Castle (Izumi Settsu, Osaka)

Yurei-Walker Set

Yurei-Walker Hood

+2 Health Segments removed on Assassinations in Shadows

Legendary Treasure Chest inside Yamazaki Castle (Yamashiro, Yamazaki)

Yurei-Walker Robes (Body)


Enemies are less efficient at detecting sound

Legendary Treasure Chest located at Shoryuji Castle (Yamashiro, Shoryuji)

Swift Shinobi Set

Swift-Shinobi Hood (Head)

Slows down time when detected

Legendary Treasure Chest Inside Kunimiyama Fort (Mibuno Vale, Iga)

Swift Shinobi Robes (Body)


+2 Health Segments removed on Air Assassination

Legendary Treasure Chest in Hijiyama Fort (Iga, Hijiyama)


Mamushi Snake Set

Mamushi Snake Hood (Head)


33% less Cooldown on Ally Abilities

Legendary Treasure Chest at Omizo Castle (Omi, Ado River Valley)

Mamushi Snake Robes (Body)


Dead bodies release a poison cloud when investigated

Legendary Treasure Chest at Nagahama Castle (Omi, Nagahama)


Castles and their loot in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Castles are major forts scattered around the map of Shadows. Think of them as something similar to fortresses from Assassin's Creed Odyssey. These will be populated with numerous enemies, led by Samurai Daishos. Note that they are powerful and armored, and thus better fought with Yasuke in AC Shadows. Killing all the enemies, including their bosses, will unlock all the rewards the castle has to offer.

These rewards include:

  • Legendary Chests: These are found in the upper keep. These always contain a piece of Legendary item for Naoe or Yasuke.
  • Resources and Stockpiles: The latter requires a key to get access, but that one item can unlock all the stockpile gates in the castle.
  • Kano Paintings: These will be guarded by one or two Samurais, and thus it is better to fight them as Yasuke.
  • Valuable objects: They are connected to the "Valuable Reflections" side quest. They are located on the upper floors with some samurais guarding them. These can be acquired by using Naoe to silently beeline towards them and assassinate or sneak past the protection.
Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
