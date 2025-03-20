  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • All Kanabo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

All Kanabo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Mar 20, 2025 12:18 GMT
All available Kanabo Skills (Image via Ubisoft)
All available Kanabo Skills (Image via Ubisoft)

The Kanabo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows make him an unstoppable juggernaut, with the protagonist using a giant spiked war club to bludgeon enemies with crushing force. When compared with Naoe's sneaky assassin moves, Yasuke is all about brute force, heavy hits, and momentum. Ubisoft created the Kanabo skill tree to highlight his tank-like playstyle, turning him into a nightmare for anyone who dares get in his path.

Ad

This article will go through each Kanabo ability, how they work, and how to unlock them in AC Shadows.

All available Kanabo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Kanabo Skills tree in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Kanabo Skills tree in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Knowledge Rank 1

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This is the foundation of Yasuke’s Kanabo mastery. These abilities enhance combo chaining, crowd control, and attack speed.

Ability NameFunctionNodesType
DevastationSwitch attack type at the end of a combo to trigger an additional Combo Ender.1Kanabo Passive
Spine BreakerGrab an enemy with the Kanabo, dealing 100% ability damage and knocking out regular foes. Large enemies take reduced damage.1Kanabo Active
Forward MomentumAfter hitting an enemy, press R1/RB or R2/RT to chain attacks faster.1Kanabo Passive
Ad

Knowledge Rank 2

This rank introduces branching skills, meaning certain abilities can only be unlocked after unlocking previous ones.

Ability NameFunctionNodesType
Combo Ender DamageIncreases Combo Ender damage by 12% per node.3Global Passive
TurmoilDevastation combo enders generate 50% of an Adrenaline Chunk on hit. Also increases Devastation damage by 40%.2Kanabo Passive
Power SurgeEach successful Forward Momentum before a Combo Ender increases its damage by 15%.1Kanabo Passive
Ad

Knowledge Rank 3

This rank improves ability damage while introducing a new staggering crowd control move.

Ability NameFunctionNodesType
Ability MasterIncreases damage with all abilities by 9% per node.3Global Passive
Irresistible ForceIncreases Spine Breaker’s knockout duration by 10 seconds and boosts its damage by 40%.2Kanabo Passive
Crushing ShockwaveA downward smash that deals 126% ability damage, disables enemies, and staggers all enemies within a 3-meter radius.1Kanabo Active
Ad

Knowledge Rank 4

This tier introduces stronger abilities that add second attacks, improved knockbacks, and area control.

Ability NameFunctionNodesType
Infinite DevastationPress the opposite attack input after Devastation to perform a second one. Also increases Devastation damage by 60%.2Kanabo Passive
Slugging RampageA series of spinning strikes, each dealing 20% ability damage and sending enemies flying.1Kanabo Active
Unstoppable StrengthSpine Breaker now works at full effectiveness on large enemies. Also increases Spine Breaker’s damage by 60%.2Kanabo Passive
Greater ShockwaveCrushing Shockwave now inflicts Daze and gains 40% more damage.2Kanabo Passive
Ad

Knowledge Rank 5

At this level, Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows gains damage resistance and extended attack durations.

Ability NameFunctionNodesType
Damage ReductionIncreases damage resistance by 1% per node.3Global Passive
Slugging TorrentExtends the duration of Slugging Rampage.2Kanabo Passive
Constant PressureForward Momentum no longer requires hit confirmation. Press R1/RB or R2/RT at any time to chain attacks instantly.1Kanabo Passive
Ad

Knowledge Rank 6

The final tier for Kanabo Skills unlocks the strongest versions of Yasuke’s abilities, focusing on massive AoE control.

Ability NameFunctionNodesType
Slugging FuryFurther increases the duration of Slugging Rampage.2Kanabo Passive
Absolute ShockwaveExpands Crushing Shockwave’s area of effect by 167%, making it a battlefield-wide attack.2Kanabo Passive
Ad

How to unlock skills in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Unlike previous Assassin's Creed games, Shadows implements a Knowledge Rank (KR) system, where you have to go through Yasuke's learning of the Kanabo before acquiring higher-level skills.

To level up Knowledge Rank, you will need to do engage in the following:

  • Temple, Shrine, and Kofun explorations
  • Kuji-kiri puzzles
  • Hidden Path findings
  • Kata training
  • Main and side quests
Ad

After a required Knowledge Rank is obtained, skills can be unlocked using Mastery Points. These points are acquired through the completion of in-game tasks, and certain abilities cost more than one Mastery Point to completely upgrade.

Check out: All Naginata skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी