All Kanabo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

The Kanabo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows make him an unstoppable juggernaut, with the protagonist using a giant spiked war club to bludgeon enemies with crushing force. When compared with Naoe's sneaky assassin moves, Yasuke is all about brute force, heavy hits, and momentum. Ubisoft created the Kanabo skill tree to highlight his tank-like playstyle, turning him into a nightmare for anyone who dares get in his path.

This article will go through each Kanabo ability, how they work, and how to unlock them in AC Shadows.

All available Kanabo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Kanabo Skills tree in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Knowledge Rank 1

This is the foundation of Yasuke’s Kanabo mastery. These abilities enhance combo chaining, crowd control, and attack speed.

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Devastation Switch attack type at the end of a combo to trigger an additional Combo Ender. 1 Kanabo Passive Spine Breaker Grab an enemy with the Kanabo, dealing 100% ability damage and knocking out regular foes. Large enemies take reduced damage. 1 Kanabo Active Forward Momentum After hitting an enemy, press R1/RB or R2/RT to chain attacks faster. 1 Kanabo Passive

Knowledge Rank 2

This rank introduces branching skills, meaning certain abilities can only be unlocked after unlocking previous ones.

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Combo Ender Damage Increases Combo Ender damage by 12% per node. 3 Global Passive Turmoil Devastation combo enders generate 50% of an Adrenaline Chunk on hit. Also increases Devastation damage by 40%. 2 Kanabo Passive Power Surge Each successful Forward Momentum before a Combo Ender increases its damage by 15%. 1 Kanabo Passive

Knowledge Rank 3

This rank improves ability damage while introducing a new staggering crowd control move.

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Ability Master Increases damage with all abilities by 9% per node. 3 Global Passive Irresistible Force Increases Spine Breaker’s knockout duration by 10 seconds and boosts its damage by 40%. 2 Kanabo Passive Crushing Shockwave A downward smash that deals 126% ability damage, disables enemies, and staggers all enemies within a 3-meter radius. 1 Kanabo Active

Knowledge Rank 4

This tier introduces stronger abilities that add second attacks, improved knockbacks, and area control.

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Infinite Devastation Press the opposite attack input after Devastation to perform a second one. Also increases Devastation damage by 60%. 2 Kanabo Passive Slugging Rampage A series of spinning strikes, each dealing 20% ability damage and sending enemies flying. 1 Kanabo Active Unstoppable Strength Spine Breaker now works at full effectiveness on large enemies. Also increases Spine Breaker’s damage by 60%. 2 Kanabo Passive Greater Shockwave Crushing Shockwave now inflicts Daze and gains 40% more damage. 2 Kanabo Passive

Knowledge Rank 5

At this level, Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows gains damage resistance and extended attack durations.

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Damage Reduction Increases damage resistance by 1% per node. 3 Global Passive Slugging Torrent Extends the duration of Slugging Rampage. 2 Kanabo Passive Constant Pressure Forward Momentum no longer requires hit confirmation. Press R1/RB or R2/RT at any time to chain attacks instantly. 1 Kanabo Passive

Knowledge Rank 6

The final tier for Kanabo Skills unlocks the strongest versions of Yasuke’s abilities, focusing on massive AoE control.

Ability Name Function Nodes Type Slugging Fury Further increases the duration of Slugging Rampage. 2 Kanabo Passive Absolute Shockwave Expands Crushing Shockwave’s area of effect by 167%, making it a battlefield-wide attack. 2 Kanabo Passive

How to unlock skills in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Unlike previous Assassin's Creed games, Shadows implements a Knowledge Rank (KR) system, where you have to go through Yasuke's learning of the Kanabo before acquiring higher-level skills.

To level up Knowledge Rank, you will need to do engage in the following:

Temple, Shrine, and Kofun explorations

Kuji-kiri puzzles

Hidden Path findings

Kata training

Main and side quests

After a required Knowledge Rank is obtained, skills can be unlocked using Mastery Points. These points are acquired through the completion of in-game tasks, and certain abilities cost more than one Mastery Point to completely upgrade.

