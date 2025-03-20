All Kanabo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

The Kanabo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows make him an unstoppable juggernaut, with the protagonist using a giant spiked war club to bludgeon enemies with crushing force. When compared with Naoe's sneaky assassin moves, Yasuke is all about brute force, heavy hits, and momentum. Ubisoft created the Kanabo skill tree to highlight his tank-like playstyle, turning him into a nightmare for anyone who dares get in his path.
This article will go through each Kanabo ability, how they work, and how to unlock them in AC Shadows.
All available Kanabo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Knowledge Rank 1
This is the foundation of Yasuke’s Kanabo mastery. These abilities enhance combo chaining, crowd control, and attack speed.
Knowledge Rank 2
This rank introduces branching skills, meaning certain abilities can only be unlocked after unlocking previous ones.
Knowledge Rank 3
This rank improves ability damage while introducing a new staggering crowd control move.
Knowledge Rank 4
This tier introduces stronger abilities that add second attacks, improved knockbacks, and area control.
Knowledge Rank 5
At this level, Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows gains damage resistance and extended attack durations.
Knowledge Rank 6
The final tier for Kanabo Skills unlocks the strongest versions of Yasuke’s abilities, focusing on massive AoE control.
How to unlock skills in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Unlike previous Assassin's Creed games, Shadows implements a Knowledge Rank (KR) system, where you have to go through Yasuke's learning of the Kanabo before acquiring higher-level skills.
To level up Knowledge Rank, you will need to do engage in the following:
- Temple, Shrine, and Kofun explorations
- Kuji-kiri puzzles
- Hidden Path findings
- Kata training
- Main and side quests
After a required Knowledge Rank is obtained, skills can be unlocked using Mastery Points. These points are acquired through the completion of in-game tasks, and certain abilities cost more than one Mastery Point to completely upgrade.
