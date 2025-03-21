All Samurai Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

Yasuke is one of the two main characters in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and his Samurai skills define his combat style. After progressing through enough Shinbakufu assassinations with Naoe, you’ll unlock Yasuke and gain access to his mastery abilities. Yasuke’s Samurai style revolves around his Long Katana, giving him access to powerful attacks, defensive abilities, and high-damage combos.
This guide breaks down all of Yasuke’s Samurai skills, explaining how to unlock them and which ones are the most effective for early and late-game combat.
All Samurai Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows
1) Knowledge Rank 1
The first set of Samurai skills lays the foundation for Yasuke’s combat style, focusing on health regeneration, combo extension, and crowd control.
Regeneration gives Yasuke a valuable self-healing option, allowing him to stay in the fight longer. War Kick and Bull Rush are useful for crowd control, allowing you to knock back enemies and create openings in combat.
2) Knowledge Rank 2
At Knowledge Rank 2, Yasuke’s abilities become more effective against tougher enemies and increase his overall stamina and damage output.
Improved Brutal Assassination lets Yasuke take down larger enemies with his assassination move, making it more versatile. Crash Collision turns Bull Rush into an offensive tool by adding direct damage on impact. Vigor 1 increases Yasuke's Adrenaline pool, allowing him to use more special abilities during combat.
3) Knowledge Rank 3
Rank 3 skills improve Yasuke’s cooldown times, assassination power, and defensive capabilities.
Stronger, Smarter... reduces the cooldown on Yasuke’s abilities, allowing you to use his powerful attacks more frequently. Assassination Damage 1 increases the damage from stealth attacks, making them even more lethal. Impenetrable Defense is a powerful defensive tool, allowing Yasuke to counter multiple enemy attacks automatically.
4) Knowledge Rank 4
Rank 4 skills enhance Yasuke’s defensive abilities and boost his offensive power when surrounded by enemies.
Unbreachable Guard makes Impenetrable Defense more powerful by weakening attackers and increasing counter damage. Defensive Breach boosts the damage enemies take when knocked into each other or into walls.
Outnumbered rewards Yasuke for facing multiple enemies by increasing his damage. Samurai Stand creates an aggressive combat stance, allowing him to focus on posture-breaking attacks.
5) Knowledge Rank 5
Rank 5 focuses on increasing Yasuke’s damage, extending the duration of his skills, and improving healing.
Strength Builder boosts Yasuke’s overall damage when his Adrenaline pool is full. Assassination Damage 2 enhances his assassination capability. Healing Shout provides valuable health recovery during combat, while Samurai Frenzy lets you keep Samurai Stand active longer with each kill.
6) Knowledge Rank 6
Rank 6 unlocks Yasuke’s most powerful defensive and offensive abilities.
Early in the game, Regeneration and Brutal Assassination provide Yasuke with better survivability and assassination power. War Kick and Bull Rush are useful for controlling enemy groups, while Improved Brutal Assassination and Heavy Impact increase effectiveness against larger enemies.
Unlocking Yasuke’s Samurai Skills in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
In Assassin's Creed Shadows, unlocking skills works differently than in previous games. You must increase your Knowledge Rank to gain new abilities. For Yasuke’s Samurai Skills, you’ll have to raise his KR by engaging in various activities, including
Kata training
- Exploring locations like Temples, Shrines, and Kofun
- Completing quests (both main and side missions)
- Kuji-Kiri and Hidden Paths
When achieving a necessary KR level, Mastery Points can now be utilized to unlock skills. These points can be earned by completing objectives and gaining XP; however, some advanced skills might require additional points for unlocking.
Yasuke’s Samurai skills provide a versatile blend of attack power, defensive posture, and area damage control. Maximizing and focusing on health regeneration, defensive skills, and damage from assassination will make Yasuke unmatchable in battle. Make sure to unlock and combine certain skills to adapt to varying combat conditions, thus fully utilizing Yasuke's potential.
