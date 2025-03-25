Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Against the Koga-ryu main quest

Against the Koga-ryu is a main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows where Naoe and Yasuke must track down Shotei after saving him from an assassination attempt at Seta Bridge. Aoi the Miko will inform you where Shotei is hiding out, and this main quest involves plenty of combat sequences and meeting people who were once at the top of their game but fell into a pit of despair and self-pity.

Ad

This article will cover everything you must know about this main quest, from mission objectives to combat tips and completion rewards. This main quest is relatively short, especially if you are at a high enough level.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major story spoilers for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to complete Against the Koga-ryu in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Shotei leaves without even saying thank you from the previous main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After fighting a wave of enemies at Seta Bridge, Aoi will tell you where to find Shotei, a once-great warrior who could barely defend himself and has taken to alcoholism. After failing to reason with Shotei, a group of soldiers from the Akechi Clan will knock on his door seeking retribution.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete An Evening in Otsu main quest

Drunk and out of fighting shape, Shotei passes out, and it is up to you to fend off the attackers. You will have a chance to pick between Yasuke and Naoe to fight the attacking soldiers. We recommend using Yasuke since he is built like a tank and can deal impressive damage. Yasuke's samurai fighting style is much more convenient and this route could end the fight faster than Naoe's.

Ad

Both protagonists are excellent fighters, but Yasuke is better for large crowds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Akechi soldiers are not impossible to defeat; however, they can get annoying once they start attacking simultaneously. Avoid fighting aggressively, and be meticulous with Yasuke.

Ad

The soldiers have different weapons, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to take your time and play it safe. While they are no match for Yasuke's strength and size, they can compensate with their speed and numbers.

These small soldiers won't last long against Yasuke's brute force (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Remember to keep your distance and replenish your health with rations. Once all the soldiers are down for the count, return to Shotei and see how he is doing.

Ad

Naoe and Yasuke have different ways of conveying the same message (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You can try to reason with him, but he will tell you about Katsuhime, his daughter. Shotei can't help your cause, thinking his daughter might make up for his shortcomings. You can find Katsuhime at Enryakuji Temple around the town of Sakomoto.

Ad

Finding Katsuhime

Katsuhime picked one great place to hide from her enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Follow the quest marker to Katsuhime's last known location, and you will eventually stumble upon another group of attackers hunting her down. You can take down the four attackers with Naoe's skills as a Shinobi assassin with a few sneaky takedowns. If your cover is blown, you can still beat them in a fair fight using your katana.

Ad

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: Drive the Point Home main quest

Once all enemies are dealt with, Katsuhime will reveal herself and aim her weapon at you. After a brief conversation, Shotei's daughter will reconsider the offer, and this will close the main quest. You will receive 1000 XP for your efforts and start the next mission: the Showdown in Sakomoto.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Ad

For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.