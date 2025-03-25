Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete An Evening in Otsu main quest

An Evening in Otsu is a main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows where Naoe and Yasuke must meet someone with information about the Shinbakufu. It is relatively short, but you must be prepared to take on a group of skilled swordsmen. The Shinbafuku has a massive reach, but some people are willing to stand against them from the shadows and offer information to the right people.

This article covers everything you must know about An Evening in Otsu, from the mission objectives to the completion rewards.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major story spoilers for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to complete An Evening in Otsu in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Shinbakufu has a lot of enemies around these parts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To start the An Evening in Otsu main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you must track it under the Naginata section of the Objective Board.

Your first objective is to seek out Aoi the Miko, an informant of Lady Nene. She resides around the Otsu Upper District and is a maiden in Omi. Once you find her, start a conversation, and she will tell you about what she knows of the Shinbafuku around these parts.

Aoi will tell you about a duel that will be taking place at the Seta Bridge later that night and suggest you could find more information there. Once you're on the bridge, you will hear the construction workers gossiping about the upcoming duel, and it is the cause of their delay.

Fortunately, the Seta Bridge isn't too far away from where you found Aoi (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Cross the bridge and head for the construction site. Hop under the scaffolding and you will find a note about the duel with a warning that violators will be punished.

A cutscene will play out until nightfall, and Akechi Kagemitsu will have a monologue about killing Shotei and upstaging Oda Nobunaga.

The duel on Seta Bridge

Everybody loves a generic bad guy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You will ambush the attackers and fight for Shotei instead. The first phase will feature three swordsmen, but they are not your average goons that can be cut down in half without much effort. Avoid each strike at all costs, especially from the enemy with a skull icon, since each stroke can kill you instantly.

The best strategy for this encounter is to play it safe and fight them one at a time. You can isolate each target by focusing your strikes on one and then bobbing and weaving the attacks of the other swordsmen.

The second wave consists of archers and spearmen, but these enemies are much easier to defeat.

Once all attackers are killed, the next objective is to meet up with Aoi, who is conveniently on the other side of the bridge waiting for the fighting to end.

The duel on Seta Bridge ends with one victor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once you inform Aoi of what transpired on the bridge, she will thank you for your help and inform you of Shotei's whereabouts after fleeing the scene. After speaking to Aoi, the quest will end and kick off the Against the Kohy-Ryu mission.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

