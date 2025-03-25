Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Lady of Whispers main quest

Lady of Whispers is the 26th main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This quest becomes accessible after completing "Nobutsuna Sensei" and is exclusive to Yasuke's storyline. This mission requires you to fight through Akechi soldiers and make important connections that will help you in future battles.

This guide will walk you through each step to successfully complete the Lady of Whispers quest.

Completing Lady of Whispers main quest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

1) Starting the quest

Travel to Azuchi to begin the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You can find the quest under Yasuke’s section on the Objective Board. The quest starts in Azuchi, located in the Omi region. Head to the location marked on the map, south of Azuchi Castle, halfway down a long stairway.

This mission is exclusive to Yasuke, so if you're currently playing as Naoe, you’ll need to switch characters.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Clifftop (Yamabushi)

2) Kill the Akechi soldiers

Defeat the ransacking soldiers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

When you arrive at the location, you’ll find eight Akechi soldiers waiting for you. They will attack on sight, so be prepared. If your level is low, this fight can be tough since you’ll face different types of enemies, including a captain and a brute.

A smart strategy is to avoid taking on the whole group at once. Instead, try to lure a couple of enemies down the stairs to fight them in smaller groups. If you stay lower on the stairs, you might get lucky as some enemy attacks could miss you due to the height difference.

Make sure to use your combat abilities once you’ve built up your adrenaline bar. Also, try using ranged attacks to weaken enemies before they close in on you. Once you've cleared the courtyard, head into the first house to find the final soldier and defeat him.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Pond (Yamabushi)

3) Talking to the young lady

Talk to the servant crouching on the ground (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After clearing the area, you’ll notice a young woman crouching in the courtyard. Approach her and have a brief conversation. Next, you need to go to Sokenji Temple, located on the western side of Azuchi Castle. If you’ve unlocked the viewpoint at the temple, you can fast travel there to save time.

Once you arrive, go beneath the roof of a structure and approach the table. Interacting with the table will trigger a cutscene and complete the quest.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Valley (Yamabushi)

Finishing the quest will earn you 1,000 XP. This will also unlock the next main quest, Lords of Azuchi. Managing the fight against the Akechi soldiers is the key to completing this quest. Try not to fight the whole group at once and use the terrain to your advantage. Keep an eye on your health and adrenaline bar, and you’ll get through the fight more easily.

