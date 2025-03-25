Assassin’s Creed Shadows: How to beat Valley (Yamabushi)

To face Valley Yamabushi in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you must begin the Yamabushi Imposters questline. You can start it by talking to Genpaku in the Yamato region. He will give you the Monk’s Wake quest, which will lead you to Valley Yamabushi’s location.

Taking down the Valley Yamabushi in Assassin’s Creed Shadows can be tricky. This guide walks you through where to find him and how to defeat him efficiently.

Defeating Valley Yamabushi in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

1) Find Valley Yamabushi

Travel to Iga to find the Valley Yamabushi in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Valley Yamabushi is located in the southwestern part of the Iga region. You will find him near a cabin connected to the Monk’s Wake objective. Be prepared, as this encounter can be tough if you’re under-equipped or not ready for his fighting style.

2) Watch his attacks closely

Valley Yamabushi's regular attacks are powerful but slow, giving you enough time to dodge and counter.

Pay close attention to attacks marked in red — these are unblockable. Instead of trying to block, sidestep or roll away to avoid taking heavy damage.

3) Counter his weapon throw

Avoid direct combat and try to use stealth (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Occasionally, Valley Yamabushi will throw his kanabo at you. If you time it right and deflect the throw, it will stagger him and open a window for you to land a series of hits.

Since his weapon is slow, you have an advantage with quick, repeated strikes. After he misses a heavy swing, immediately close in and punish him with fast attacks.

4) Try an assassination attempt

You will receive several rewards for defeating Valley Yamabush in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

If you’re struggling, consider sneaking up on him and landing a stealth attack to weaken him before the fight starts. This can make a big difference in shortening the fight.

If the fight feels too difficult, check your gear level. Upgrading your weapons and armor or equipping more effective items can make a big difference. Higher gear levels will help you survive his heavy hits and deal more damage.

To summarize, stay mobile and avoid getting cornered, as Valley Yamabush's heavy swings can be punishing in close quarters. Focus on quick, light strikes after dodging his attacks to maximize damage while staying safe. If you’re struggling, adjust your gear and consider using stealth to get an early advantage.

Defeating Valley Yamabush grants you 275 Mon (in-game currency), the Kanabo – Mountain Bearer weapon (which can appear as rare or epic), and the Engraving – Damage with Backstab upgrade. You will also earn two Mastery Points and some XP to help you level up and strengthen your character.

