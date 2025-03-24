Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Grave Dancer (Kabukimono)

Grave Dancer is perhaps the most formidable foe in the Kabukimono questline in Assassins Creed Shadows. He leads a faction known as The Defilers, known for disturbing sacred locations and spreading chaos. Killing him is pretty challenging, as he possesses numerous bodyguards, and there is only one place that can be a potential vantage point to assassinate him. Hence, it is key to follow the correct plan and remain patient.

Ad

This guide will explain where to find Grave Dancer and how to defeat him effectively.

How can you defeat the Grave Dancer in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

1) Finding the Grave Dancer

You can find the Grave Dancer in the Sumiyoshi Shrine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Look for the Grave Dancer at the Sumiyoshi Shrine, in the southern part of Osaka, within the Izumi Settsu area. Begin your journey at the Tennoji Pagoda viewpoint located on the southeastern side of Osaka. From there, take the road in the southern direction alongside the coast. Follow this route till you reach the south side of the Sumiyoshi Shrine.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Scouts in AC Shadows: How to refill and increase the maximum count

2) Stay hidden

Try to be stealthy or you'll have to fight guards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The shrine is surrounded by bushes and tall grass offering plenty of concealment. Move around the outer perimeter of the shrine while using the natural concealment to your advantage.

Ad

3) Do an aerial assassination

Jump from the vantage point for an aerial kill (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Do not engage the guards unless absolutely required. There is a building close to the Grave Dancer you can climb. From higher ground, position yourself for an aerial assassination. Once you reach your position, find the right moment to strike from above to execute a quick and efficient takedown

Ad

Also read: How to change gear apperance in Assassin's Creed Shadows

As you approach the shrine, make sure you stay out of sight. If you are noticed, you should reposition yourself instead of facing the enemy directly. Taking out the guards around the Grave Dancer before him will make the fight more accessible. Timing and accuracy are crucial for this battle. By approaching carefully alongside the right plan, you can eliminate Grave Dancer and bring peace to Osaka.

Ad

Check out our other Assassin's Creed Shadows guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.