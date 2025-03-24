Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Ghost General (Kabukimono)

Ghost General is one of the Kabukimono targets you’ll face in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Assassinating him requires careful planning because he follows a patrol route in a heavily guarded area and is accompanied by another ronin. If you’re struggling to locate or defeat him, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know.

Defeating the Ghost General in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

1) Finding the Ghost General

You can locate the Ghost General in Sakai (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Ghost General can be found in Sakai, located in the southwestern part of Izumi Settsu. He usually stays near the Port of Sakai, but his movements are not fixed, as he tends to patrol a path between the port, the Port Trader, and the entrance to the Money Changer district before returning to the port.

If you don’t see him at the port’s extension, wait and track his patrol route. He may be moving between these key locations. Since he’s accompanied by a Ronin, approaching him without a plan can lead to a difficult fight, especially if nearby guards get involved.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Grave Dancer (Kabukimono)

2) Do an aerial assassination

Use higher vantage points (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Climb to a high point, such as a rooftop, and wait until he passes beneath you. If you’ve unlocked the double assassination skill, you can take out both Ghost General and his Ronin in a single attack.

3) Fighting the Ghost General and his guard

Use the aerial assassination to take him down (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

If stealth fails and you end up in open combat, you’ll face a challenging fight. Ghost General fights with a katana and relies on quick, light strikes and heavy unstoppable attacks.

Dodging and blocking are usually enough to handle his attacks since they don’t inflict any status effects like poison or bleeding. His Ronin also wields a katana but only uses basic attacks, making him less dangerous.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Big Sueki (Kabukimono)

4) Use smoke bombs to escape

If the fight draws the attention of nearby guards, things can quickly spiral out of control. Keep smoke bombs ready to create an escape or gain an opening for a quick attack. If you have not leveled up, it’s better to retreat and upgrade your abilities before attempting to face him again.

Defeating Ghost General will give you valuable rewards, including weapons and currency to improve your gear and abilities. These rewards will strengthen your character and make future Kabukimono encounters more manageable.

Upgrade your stealth and assassination skills before taking on Ghost General. A double assassination will make the fight much easier by removing the Ronin threat immediately. Carry smoke bombs to escape or gain the upper hand if the fight gets out of hand. Lastly, watch his patrol pattern carefully and strike when he’s isolated for the easiest victory.

