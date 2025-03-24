Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Big Sueki (Kabukimono)

Kabukimono quests in Assassin's Creed Shadows task you with tracking and eliminating a group of rogue ronin who have abandoned the code of honor. Big Sueki — one of the eight targets — may not be the strongest opponent, but his backup consisting of four other ronin makes the fight dangerous if you’re not prepared.

Hence, speed and stealth are crucial if you want to take him down easily. This guide will walk you through how to locate Big Sueki, approach him without being detected, and take him down effectively.

Defeating Big Sueki in Assassin's Creed Shadows

1) Finding Big Sueki

You can find Big Sueki in Izumi Settsu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Big Sueki can be found in Muko Post Town, northwest of Izumi Settsu. He tends to spend his time in the back of a tavern, drinking with other ronin. To locate him, use the observe mechanic when you reach Muko Post Town. This will help you spot him and his group.

2) Use stealth

Use the long bush for stealth (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Big Sueki has three health bars, which makes him one of the easier Kabukimono to defeat. However, he is surrounded by four other ronin, and the situation can get out of hand quickly if you're detected.

The most effective strategy is to rely on stealth. Use the bushes to get close to Big Sueki without alerting his guards. If you have the ability to assassinate enemies with three health bars, you can take him down in one strike.

3) Take down his guards

You will have to fight him and his guards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

If you fail to perform a stealth assassination, you will have to fight all five enemies at once. In that case, use quick attacks and try to separate them to avoid being overwhelmed. Smoke bombs can help create openings to strike or escape.

After defeating Big Sueki, you will receive the Tactless Parley Katana, which includes the Damage with Affliction engraving perk. You will also earn 260 Mon as a reward.

Upgrading your stealth skills will make it easier to assassinate higher-health enemies like Big Sueki. Carry tools like smoke bombs and kunai to manage multiple enemies if you are spotted. Take your time and avoid rushing in, as a careful approach will help you dictate the flow of the fight.

