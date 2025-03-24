Naoe weapon tier list in Assassin's Creed Shadows

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, Naoe has access to diverse weapons that allow her to adapt to different combat scenarios. Her arsenal includes three primary weapon types: the Katana, the Tanto, and the Kusarigama. Naoe’s combat style leans heavily toward stealth, but the right weapons can turn her into a formidable force.

Ad

This guide ranks Naoe’s weapons from S-tier to C-tier based on their overall strength, versatility, and ease of use.

Naoe weapon guide in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Shinobi's Fury in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

S-tier

Ad

Trending

S-tier weapons are the most powerful and effective in the game. They have high damage and valuable perks that make them ideal for any combat situation.

Weapon Type How to Get Recommended Level Effect Masked Death Katana Found in a legendary chest in Shimagahara Valley (Otogi Pass, Iga) Level 23 Posture attack remains charged after Dodge Death Whisperer Kusarigama Defeat the Wounded enemy in the Shinbakufu questline (Izumi Settsu) Level 4 or higher +200% damage on enemy collisions Call of the Void Tanto Defeat the Godai of Void in The Godai Shinobi quest (Omi) Level 18 +30% damage on tagged enemies Yami no Kage Katana Found in a legendary chest in Hiraiyama Fort (The Warfields, Harima) Level 23 Deal 100% damage to the attacker on deflect Bloodshade Katana Found in a legendary chest on a ship in Osaka (Izumi Settsu) Level 4 or higher Affliction Buildup is not lost over time Dragon’s Edge Katana Defeat the Two-Faced enemy in the Topple the Traitor quest (Yamashiro) Level 10 Creates an area of effect on hit with Dodge Attacks

Ad

Also read: Naoe vs Yasuke: Who should you play as in Assassin's Creed Shadows

A-tier

A-tier weapons are strong and reliable but are not as powerful as S-tier. They have solid perks and are easier to get early in the game.

Weapon Type How to Get Recommended Level Effect Shinobi’s Fury Tanto Defeat the Golden Teppo in the Shinbakufu questline (Izumi Settsu) Level 4 or higher Weakpoint attacks make enemies vulnerable a second time Igan Sunset Tanto Found in a legendary chest in Tozuku’s Lair (Katano Foothills, Izumi Settsu) Level 4 or higher Slows down time with Escape Strike Kaen Kusarigama Kusarigama Purchase with Animus points or from the Kaen bundle N/A +135% damage when surrounded by two or more enemies Eikyo Kusarigama Kusarigama Purchase with Animus points N/A Quick strike after a dodge

Ad

B-tier

Death Whisperer in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

B-tier weapons are good but not the best. They work well for the early and mid-game but are eventually outclassed by higher-tier weapons.

Ad

Weapon Type How to Get Recommended Level Effect Kabukimono’s Greed Katana Reward from the Ghost General in the Kabukimono questline (Izumi Settsu) Level 4 or higher Increases Adrenaline Gain at critical health Saburo’s Deference Katana Defeat Saburo in the Twisted Tree questline (Yamashiro) Level 10 +100% Adrenaline Gain at critical health Untamable One Katana Defeat Takahashi Shiro in the Twisted Tree questline (Yamashiro) Level 10 Solid damage and posture breaking

Ad

Also read: All Samurai Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

C-tier

C-tier weapons are useful early in the game but become less effective as you progress.

Weapon Type How to Get Recommended Level Effect Hushing Kusarigama of Whispers Kusarigama Found in a chest in Makino Kurumazuka Kofun (Izumi Settsu) Level 4 or higher Basic damage with no standout perk Widower’s Solace Katana Defeat the Grave Dancer in Osaka (Izumi Settsu) Level 4 or higher Moderate damage Hidden Pleat Tanto Defeat Mucho in the Butterfly Collector questline (Osaka, Izumi Settsu) Level 4 or higher Low damage and weak perks

Ad

Best weapons by style

You can change your weapon's appearance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

1) Best Katana for Naoe

Ad

Masked Death – Masked Death has one of the highest DPS stats in the game and keeps posture attacks charged after a dodge. This makes it easy to chain heavy hits and break enemy defenses without losing momentum.

2) Best Kusarigama for Naoe

Death Whisperer – Death Whisperer deals massive damage when enemies collide, making it perfect for group fights. Its early availability makes it even more valuable as a starter weapon.

3) Best Tanto for Naoe

Ad

Call of the Void – Call of the Void increases damage by 30% on tagged enemies, which is ideal for stealth and targeted kills. Its high damage output makes it the best Tanto for Naoe’s sneaky playstyle.

Also read: All Teppo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

Naoe’s strength in Assassin’s Creed Shadows lies in her ability to adapt to both stealth and open combat. Choosing the right weapons is key to enhancing her effectiveness in both scenarios. S-tier weapons should be prioritized whenever possible, but A-tier options provide a strong backup if legendary weapons are unavailable.

Ad

Check out our other Assassin's Creed Shadows guide:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.