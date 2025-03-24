Naoe weapon tier list in Assassin's Creed Shadows

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, Naoe has access to diverse weapons that allow her to adapt to different combat scenarios. Her arsenal includes three primary weapon types: the Katana, the Tanto, and the Kusarigama. Naoe’s combat style leans heavily toward stealth, but the right weapons can turn her into a formidable force.
This guide ranks Naoe’s weapons from S-tier to C-tier based on their overall strength, versatility, and ease of use.
Naoe weapon guide in Assassin's Creed Shadows
S-tier
S-tier weapons are the most powerful and effective in the game. They have high damage and valuable perks that make them ideal for any combat situation.
A-tier
A-tier weapons are strong and reliable but are not as powerful as S-tier. They have solid perks and are easier to get early in the game.
B-tier
B-tier weapons are good but not the best. They work well for the early and mid-game but are eventually outclassed by higher-tier weapons.
C-tier
C-tier weapons are useful early in the game but become less effective as you progress.
Best weapons by style
1) Best Katana for Naoe
Masked Death – Masked Death has one of the highest DPS stats in the game and keeps posture attacks charged after a dodge. This makes it easy to chain heavy hits and break enemy defenses without losing momentum.
2) Best Kusarigama for Naoe
Death Whisperer – Death Whisperer deals massive damage when enemies collide, making it perfect for group fights. Its early availability makes it even more valuable as a starter weapon.
3) Best Tanto for Naoe
Call of the Void – Call of the Void increases damage by 30% on tagged enemies, which is ideal for stealth and targeted kills. Its high damage output makes it the best Tanto for Naoe’s sneaky playstyle.
Naoe’s strength in Assassin’s Creed Shadows lies in her ability to adapt to both stealth and open combat. Choosing the right weapons is key to enhancing her effectiveness in both scenarios. S-tier weapons should be prioritized whenever possible, but A-tier options provide a strong backup if legendary weapons are unavailable.
