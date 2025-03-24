Naoe weapon tier list in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Soumyajyoti Chakraborty
Modified Mar 24, 2025 04:47 GMT
Naoe can access a wide range of weapons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Naoe can access a wide range of weapons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, Naoe has access to diverse weapons that allow her to adapt to different combat scenarios. Her arsenal includes three primary weapon types: the Katana, the Tanto, and the Kusarigama. Naoe’s combat style leans heavily toward stealth, but the right weapons can turn her into a formidable force.

This guide ranks Naoe’s weapons from S-tier to C-tier based on their overall strength, versatility, and ease of use.

Naoe weapon guide in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Shinobi&#039;s Fury in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Shinobi's Fury in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

S-tier

S-tier weapons are the most powerful and effective in the game. They have high damage and valuable perks that make them ideal for any combat situation.

Weapon

Type

How to Get

Recommended Level

Effect

Masked Death

Katana

Found in a legendary chest in Shimagahara Valley (Otogi Pass, Iga)

Level 23

Posture attack remains charged after Dodge

Death Whisperer

Kusarigama

Defeat the Wounded enemy in the Shinbakufu questline (Izumi Settsu)

Level 4 or higher

+200% damage on enemy collisions

Call of the Void

Tanto

Defeat the Godai of Void in The Godai Shinobi quest (Omi)

Level 18

+30% damage on tagged enemies

Yami no Kage

Katana

Found in a legendary chest in Hiraiyama Fort (The Warfields, Harima)

Level 23

Deal 100% damage to the attacker on deflect

Bloodshade

Katana

Found in a legendary chest on a ship in Osaka (Izumi Settsu)

Level 4 or higher

Affliction Buildup is not lost over time

Dragon’s Edge

Katana

Defeat the Two-Faced enemy in the Topple the Traitor quest (Yamashiro)

Level 10

Creates an area of effect on hit with Dodge Attacks

A-tier

A-tier weapons are strong and reliable but are not as powerful as S-tier. They have solid perks and are easier to get early in the game.

Weapon

Type

How to Get

Recommended Level

Effect

Shinobi’s Fury

Tanto

Defeat the Golden Teppo in the Shinbakufu questline (Izumi Settsu)

Level 4 or higher

Weakpoint attacks make enemies vulnerable a second time

Igan Sunset

Tanto

Found in a legendary chest in Tozuku’s Lair (Katano Foothills, Izumi Settsu)

Level 4 or higher

Slows down time with Escape Strike

Kaen Kusarigama

Kusarigama

Purchase with Animus points or from the Kaen bundle

N/A

+135% damage when surrounded by two or more enemies

Eikyo Kusarigama

Kusarigama

Purchase with Animus points

N/A

Quick strike after a dodge

B-tier

Death Whisperer in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Death Whisperer in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

B-tier weapons are good but not the best. They work well for the early and mid-game but are eventually outclassed by higher-tier weapons.

Weapon

Type

How to Get

Recommended Level

Effect

Kabukimono’s Greed

Katana

Reward from the Ghost General in the Kabukimono questline (Izumi Settsu)

Level 4 or higher

Increases Adrenaline Gain at critical health

Saburo’s Deference

Katana

Defeat Saburo in the Twisted Tree questline (Yamashiro)

Level 10

+100% Adrenaline Gain at critical health

Untamable One

Katana

Defeat Takahashi Shiro in the Twisted Tree questline (Yamashiro)

Level 10

Solid damage and posture breaking

C-tier

C-tier weapons are useful early in the game but become less effective as you progress.

Weapon

Type

How to Get

Recommended Level

Effect

Hushing Kusarigama of Whispers

Kusarigama

Found in a chest in Makino Kurumazuka Kofun (Izumi Settsu)

Level 4 or higher

Basic damage with no standout perk

Widower’s Solace

Katana

Defeat the Grave Dancer in Osaka (Izumi Settsu)

Level 4 or higher

Moderate damage

Hidden Pleat

Tanto

Defeat Mucho in the Butterfly Collector questline (Osaka, Izumi Settsu)

Level 4 or higher

Low damage and weak perks

Best weapons by style

You can change your weapon&#039;s appearance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
You can change your weapon's appearance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

1) Best Katana for Naoe

Masked Death – Masked Death has one of the highest DPS stats in the game and keeps posture attacks charged after a dodge. This makes it easy to chain heavy hits and break enemy defenses without losing momentum.

2) Best Kusarigama for Naoe

Death Whisperer – Death Whisperer deals massive damage when enemies collide, making it perfect for group fights. Its early availability makes it even more valuable as a starter weapon.

3) Best Tanto for Naoe

Call of the Void – Call of the Void increases damage by 30% on tagged enemies, which is ideal for stealth and targeted kills. Its high damage output makes it the best Tanto for Naoe’s sneaky playstyle.

Naoe’s strength in Assassin’s Creed Shadows lies in her ability to adapt to both stealth and open combat. Choosing the right weapons is key to enhancing her effectiveness in both scenarios. S-tier weapons should be prioritized whenever possible, but A-tier options provide a strong backup if legendary weapons are unavailable.

