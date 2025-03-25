Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Clifftop (Yamabushi)

Yamabushis are a faction of nine imposters in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. They pose as revered Japanese monks and use the local population to further their own causes. As Naoe, your objective is to take down these imposters, who are spread out across the map. Clifftop is one of these imposter monks you must defeat as part of the Yamabushi questline.

This opponent is fast but not particularly strong. This guide will help you locate and defeat him effectively.

Defeating Clifftop Yamabushi in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

1) Find Clifftop Yamabushi

You can find Clifftop Yamabushi at the Kii assassin outpost (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Clifftop Yamabushi is located in the eastern part of Kii at the Kii Assassin Outpost. To reach him, follow the Path of the Chosen heading south. Since this location is more remote than others, you must navigate carefully to reach the outpost.

2) He uses fast attacks

His attacks are fast but lack punch (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Clifftop Yamabushi wields a naginata, which allows him to strike quickly but without much force. He uses fast attacks, but they don’t cause high damage, which means you can control the fight if you have high armor or understand his attack intervals.

He usually starts the battle by leaping at you with an unblockable attack, followed by a spinning strike that also cannot be blocked. Dodge both attacks instead of trying to parry or block them. If you avoid them, you’ll have a brief window to strike back.

3) Use the environment

You can kill him using the cliff (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

An effective way to win this fight is to use the environment to your advantage. Since he’s positioned on a cliff, maneuver him toward the edge. Once you’ve backed him close enough, you can use a finishing strike to push him off the cliff, instantly defeating him.

If you prefer a more direct approach, focus on dodging his initial combo and striking back while he is recovering. Since his attacks are fast but not very damaging, patience and well-timed counterattacks will wear him down quickly.

Defeating Clifftop Yamabushi will earn you valuable rewards, including 2,000 XP, 2 Mastery Points, and the Legendary Naginata – Lustrous Pearl. You’ll also receive an Engraving – Knockdown on Postured Combo Ender and 320 Mon. After the fight, you can unlock the Kii Assassin Outpost by interacting with the nearby note and the Assassin symbol.

Again, the best way to defeat Clifftop Yamabushi is to use the cliff to your advantage and aim to finish the fight quickly by knocking him off the edge. If that fails, focus on dodging his quick but light strikes and countering when he’s open. With the right strategy, Clifftop Yamabushi will fall quickly.

