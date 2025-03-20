Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete An Unpayable Debt main quest

The Unpayable Debt is a main story mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows that you can undertake as Naoe. Previously, Iga Province was attacked by Oda Nobunaga’s forces and a mysterious group of masked enemies seeking a secret box.

Naoe’s father, Nagato, entrusted her with the box's safety, but she was pursued, attacked, and ultimately lost it to one of the masked men. She later recovered the box, but during her escape, she was ambushed and shot. Nagato came to her aid but was killed.

The mission then transitions into a flashback two years earlier, exploring Naoe’s past. Once the flashback ends, the An Unpayable Debt mission begins.

An Unpayable Debt main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

As this mission begins in Assassin's Creed Shadows, a cinematic cutscene plays where Naoe wakes up in a room and sees a child inside. The child quickly runs away, and soon after, the gameplay begins.

You must escape the area, but after taking a few steps, Naoe collapses and loses consciousness. When she wakes up again, another cutscene plays, showing an elderly man named Sorin standing beside her. He urges her not to run away.

At this point, you must choose how Naoe responds:

I won't run.

You can't keep me here.

It's best to choose the first option. Sorin warns her that walking in her current condition could lead to severe injuries, emphasizing that a bone could pierce through her skin.

Conversation between Naoe and Junjiro in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Sorin then asks for her name, but she remains silent before eventually answering. He introduces himself and the child from earlier as Junjiro. He also reveals that she is in Makinoodera, a temple where she has been receiving treatment.

After some time, Naoe inquires about her father, Nagato. Sorin sadly informs her that he did not survive. Sad with grief, she remains bedridden for several days.

One day, Junjiro sits beside Naoe, giving her another dialogue choice:

It's all right, you can speak.

Spil it out.

[Say nothing]

The best choice is the first one. Junjiro encourages her to eat more to regain her strength. Shortly after, Sorin arrives and asks Junjiro to fetch a knife to cut the splint from Naoe’s leg.

As Junjiro leaves, Sorin and Naoe discuss about the boy. She asks if Junjiro is afraid of her, and Sorin responds with a question of his own: "Should he be?"

This leads to another dialogue selection:

Junjiro has nothing to fear from me.

As long as he's not an enemy.

Choosing the first option is ideal. Sorin then reveals that Junjiro took care of her day and night, even placing a cloth on her brow to break her fever.

Naoe smiles and asks about the portraits in the room. Sorin explains that Junjiro draws whatever he sees and urges her to be kind to him, as he has lost more than she realizes.

When Junjiro returns with the knife, Sorin steps aside, saying his hands shake in the cold, leaving the task to Junjiro. Nervous, Junjiro prepares to cut the splint, but Naoe reassures him, saying she trusts him. He carefully removes it and then admits he dislikes handling knives, asking if he hurt her.

Later, Naoe notices Junjiro’s paintings stacked on a table. Among them, she finds drawings of herself with horns and red eyes, resembling a demon. Saddened, she apologizes to Junjiro, understanding that he simply draws what he sees.

Junjiro then tells her that there are many beautiful things in the world as well and offers to teach her. He asks her to follow him, marking the beginning of the next gameplay section.

Paint with Junjiro

Head to the marked location in Assassin's Creed Shadows, where Junjiro is waiting. As you follow him, you will encounter a tanuki (Japanese raccoon dog) named Mikan. Here, you must finish a Sumi-e painting.

Perform Sumi-e in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Crouch and quietly move toward the tanuki.

Stand near the steps and observe it.

Hold the L2 button (PlayStation 5) to draw.

After completing the drawing, Naoe shows it to Junjiro, who comments that it mostly looks like a tanuki. She agrees, admitting she isn’t good at drawing. Junjiro reassures her, saying she just needs practice.

During their conversation, Junjiro unexpectedly mentions that Naoe plays music. Confused, she asks how he knows, and he tells her to follow him.

Follow Junjiro

Junjiro leads her inside a building and shows her a broken musical instrument — one that belonged to her father, Nagato. As she looks at it, she experiences flashbacks of her father playing the instrument. These memories strengthen her resolve.

A cutscene plays, depicting her recovery and practice in painting. Once healed, she climbs rocks, regaining her physical strength.

Cut bamboo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Naoe with her katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The next objective is to test her sword.

Head southeast to the marked location.

to the marked location. Cut down several bamboo stalks using the attack button.

using the attack button. Continue cutting until the progress bar is full.

Once completed, a cutscene begins. Sorin appears and tells Naoe that vengeance is a lonely path and that there are other ways to heal.

As Naoe returns to the temple, Junjiro asks her to follow him to a room. There, he reveals that he has fixed her father’s broken instrument and asks her to play it.

As she plays, memories of her father return, strengthening her determination. She recalls his dying words: "There is hope. Follow the blade." This moment solidifies her decision that she must leave.

Before departing, she thanks Sorin and Junjiro, admitting she will never be able to repay their kindness. As she prepares to leave, Sorin asks where she will go. She replies that she will go to Settsu, where Tomiko, a family friend, resides.

Sorin warns her that the path is dangerous and advises caution. In her final conversation with Junjiro, she urges him to take care of himself and the old man.

With this, the An Unpayable Debt mission concludes in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

