Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete The Onryo Samurai main quest

The Onryo Samurai is a main story mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows played as Naoe. After Oda Nobunaga attacks Iga, Naoe and her father, Nagato, travel to the Aekuni Shrine, where they meet Momochi Sandayu. There, Nagato asks his daughter to protect a mysterious box hidden inside a kofun (tomb) at all costs.

Upon reaching the box, she is ambushed by a masked enemy soldier, who knocks her unconscious and steals it. Nagato, wounded, arrives in time to rescue her and takes her to Tomiko’s place, where they both receive treatment. Once Naoe regains consciousness, she resolves to recover the stolen box.

Completing The Onryo Samurai mission in Assassin’s Creed Shadows involves infiltrating a castle to retrieve the red box.

The Onryo Samurai main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Your primary objective in this mission is to retrieve the stolen box. To do this, you must leave Tomiko's place and head to the castle where the box is kept. Below is a step-by-step guide to completing the mission.

Retrieve the box

At the start of the mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you will be at Tomiko's Homestead. Head southwest toward the marked objective. The destination will be visible on your compass.

If the objective is far away, you can use the Pathfinder feature by holding the dedicated keybind (PlayStation 5: Left Direction Button). This will create a temporary white line on the ground, guiding you to your objective location. Use it whenever needed to stay on the right path.

Now, call your mount using the dedicated button (PlayStation 5: Down Direction Button). Get on the horse and follow the path until you reach the castle.

Climb the tower

Head inside Katano castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To enter the castle, head toward the marked location where a tower stands. Near the tower, look for wooden planks leaning against the wall. Stand near them to use your grappling hook and ascend the tower (PlayStation 5: L1 Button).

Retrieve the box: First attempt

Once you reach the top, use observation mode to highlight objects of interest by pressing the dedicated button (PlayStation 5: L2 Button). The objective will be inside the central building.

From the tower, perform a Leap of Faith into the hay below and eliminate the nearby enemy. Staying stealthy is recommended. Climb the rope and use a kunai to silently take out the guard ahead.

Continue across the section by climbing the poles of a roofless building. Inside, another enemy will be present — use an assassination from above to eliminate it and check the box.

However, you will discover that this is the wrong box. Follow the new marker on your compass. Staying on rooftops will help maintain stealth.

Second attempt

Climb the building on the left to proceed. When you spot a haystack below, perform another Leap of Faith to land safely. There will be another enemy nearby. Whistle to lure him and assassinate him.

To the left of the wall, you will find a small hole that you can pass through by crouching.

As Naoe, if you stand in shadows at night, enemies cannot see you, so use this to move undetected.

Use observation mode again to locate the objective. Activate Eagle Vision (PlayStation 5: R3 Button) to pinpoint the box’s location and detect nearby enemies, even through walls. Enter the building silently and open the box — but this is also not the correct one.

Proceed to the next marked location. You will need to climb a wall to continue. An archer will be on guard there so take him out and proceed.

Reach a high place to observe the Onryo Samurai

Next, climb to the roof of the marked building. Walk to its extended section and use Observation Mode to scan the area. This will reveal Ido Yoshihiro, the Onryo Samurai and your main target.

Assassinate the Onryo Samurai

Assassinate the Onryo samurai in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

While standing on the extended pole, you can use your grappling hook to swing. The Onryo Samurai will be directly beneath you. Perform an Assassination from Above to eliminate him and collect the box.

Escape Katano Castle

Once you pick up the box, the enemies there will be alerted and they will begin to attack you. It is best to avoid combat and run south, using parkour and wall climbs to escape quickly.

As you exit the castle, a cutscene triggers. Naoe is suddenly shot by a firearm, collapsing to the ground as masked enemies approach. Just as they try to pick up the box, Nagato arrives, charging at them despite his injuries. He manages to hold them off briefly, but more enemies appear, where Nagato charges at them but gets defeated.

Just as they are about to kill both of you, one of them decides to let you die in pain instead. They take the box and leave.

Final moments

A short gameplay sequence follows, where you must crawl toward Nagato. As you reach him, another cutscene plays in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

With his final breaths, Nagato looks at Naoe and utters, “There is hope... Follow the blade.” These last words mark the end of The Onryo Samurai main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

