Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki main quest

The Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki is an introductory mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows, where you play as Naoe for the first time. It familiarizes you with gameplay mechanics, including movement, combat, and stealth techniques.

In the previous mission, you played as Yasuke. Oda Nobunaga and his forces attacked Iga, he ordered an attack on the shinobi castle to find Momochi Sandayu. Yasuke fought his way through Mibuno Castle and eventually made his way inside, marking the mission’s conclusion.

In Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki, the story shifts to the same night, but from Naoe’s perspective as a shinobi. This guide will help you efficiently navigate and complete the mission.

Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

This Assassin's Creed Shadows mission begins as Oda Nobunaga’s forces march toward the Mibuno castle. In a cinematic cutscene, Naoe and her father, Nagato, stand on a mountain, watching the enemy approach. Naoe suggests they need a plan, and Nagato decides they must ride to Aekuni Shrine.

The gameplay begins as Naoe and Nagato set off on horseback, marking the start of the mission.

Follow Nagato

Keep following Nagato (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Follow Nagato on horseback as he discusses a mysterious figure who is coming to Iga for something important. However, he does not reveal what it is.

As you continue, an enemy soldier shoots your horse, causing you to fall to the ground.

Kill the soldier

The enemy who shot your horse will attack, initiating a tutorial on combat mechanics:

Red-glowing attacks are unstoppable — you must dodge them.

are — you must dodge them. A perfectly timed dodge leaves the enemy vulnerable, glowing yellow. This is your chance to strike.

leaves the enemy vulnerable, glowing yellow. This is your chance to strike. White-glowing attacks can be parried.

can be parried. If your health is low, consume rations to restore it.

Defeat the soldier to trigger the next objective in the Assassin's Creed Shadows Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki main quest.

Help Sandayu

Conversation between Nagato and Sandayu in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Head east through the Torii gate toward the marked objective. Along the way, you'll face multiple enemies. This section introduces the Focus system, allowing you to mark and switch between enemies for better combat control.

After eliminating the soldiers, a cutscene plays where Nagato speaks with Momochi Sandayu. Nagato then hands Naoe the Hidden Blade, the signature weapon of the Assassin’s Creed series. He instructs her to head to the kofun (tomb) and open a door that can only be unlocked with the blade. Inside, she must protect a mysterious box at all costs.

Retrieve the box

This section introduces stealth mechanics:

Silent assassination – A soldier is searching the ground ahead. Prone in the tall grass to remain unseen, then sneak up and assassinate him.

– A soldier is searching the ground ahead. Prone in the tall grass to remain unseen, then sneak up and assassinate him. Distract and assassinate – Another enemy faces your direction. Use a whistle to lure him closer. When he enters range, assassinate him.

– Another enemy faces your direction. Use a whistle to lure him closer. When he enters range, assassinate him. Aerial assassination – Prone in the tall grass on the right, take the fallen tree path to climb above an enemy. Perform an air assassination from above.

Proceed south toward the marked objective. Parkour down and climb a small horizontal tree extending from the mountain. From there, perform a Leap of Faith into the haystack below.

Masked enemy stealing the box in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Enter Mihata Kofun and use the Hidden Blade to unlock the door. Inside, you’ll find a red box, the item Nagato mentioned.

As Naoe picks up the box, a masked enemy soldier ambushes her, knocking her unconscious and stealing the box.

The cutscene continues as Nagato arrives, carrying Naoe to Tomiko’s place, marking the end of the Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

