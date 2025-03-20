Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete From Spark to Flame main quest

The From Spark to Flame is a main story mission in Assassin's Creed Shadows, in which the player takes on the role of Naoe. This mission marks the beginning of the open-world experience. In the previous mission, the game primarily focused on main quests, restricting access to various areas. Now, the open world is fully accessible.

Previously, Naoe was attacked by masked enemies, resulting in her father’s death. She was then taken to the Makinoodera temple, where Sorin and Junjiro helped her recover. As she heals, memories of her father resurface, strengthening her resolve for vengeance. Determined to avenge his death, she decides to leave the temple — this is where From Spark to Flame begins.

This guide provides an in-depth walkthrough to completing the mission efficiently.

From Spark to Flame main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Naoe bids farewell to Sorin and Junjiro, informing Sorin that she is heading to Settsu, where her family friend, Tomiko, resides.

As the cutscene ends, the gameplay begins:

Return to Tomiko

Your objective is to travel south toward Tomiko’s house in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Since the journey is long, it's best to use your horse. Along the way, you'll encounter several viewpoints that are high locations that reveal surrounding areas and unlock fast travel points. Exploring these viewpoints will help unveil secrets and familiarize you with the region.

Head back to Tomiko in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once you're done exploring, continue south to reach Tomiko’s homestead. She will be outside, approach and interact with her to trigger a cutscene.

In the cutscene, Tomiko inquires about Nagato, but Naoe’s silent gesture confirms his passing. Understanding the loss, Tomiko invites Naoe inside, offering sake in Nagato’s honor.

Naoe then recounts the night of the attack, revealing that eleven masked samurai were responsible for it. While recovering at the temple, she practiced drawing and was able to sketch their faces, which she now shows to Tomiko.

Tomiko urges Naoe to eliminate not just the masked warriors but also those who empower them. This leads to a dialogue selection:

I am ready.

If I must...

Choose whichever response feels appropriate. Regardless of choice, Tomiko insists that vengeance must be met with blood. However, she acknowledges that Naoe will need allies, supplies, and a place to organize her efforts. She offers her home and resources, assuring Naoe that everything there is at her disposal.

Tomiko then shares her story, revealing how she lost everything to war. Tomiko then tells Naoe that everything she has is now hers on the condition that she promises to make their enemies suffer.

Naoe acknowledges this but states that they need to rebuild the place. Tomiko agrees, saying they must start gathering supplies.

Gather resources for the Kakurega

This section serves as a tutorial on how to gather materials and upgrade your hideout. The required resources are scattered around Tomiko’s property. To locate them, use Observation Mode (L2 on PlayStation 5), which highlights interactable objects with blue markers.

Exit Tomiko’s house and head west toward the stable.

On the right side of the stable, collect stones .

of the stable, collect . On the left side , find wood and crops .

, find and . Use Observation Mode again to highlight additional crops further southeast of the stable.

Build the Kakurega

Once you’ve gathered the required materials, return to Tomiko’s house. Inside, you'll find a scale model of the property, and interact with it to access the Hideout Menu.

Build the Kakurega in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

In this menu, you can expand and upgrade your base. New rooms provide various benefits and enhance your hideout’s functionality. Select the Build option and navigate to the Main Rooms section.

While Hiroma (the heart of the hideout) and Stables are already built, you must now construct the Kakurega, a hub for managing safehouses across Japan. It provides fast travel, seasonal contacts, and supply management.

To build the Kakurega, you’ll need:

60 Crops

30 Wood

5 Rocks

As you've already gathered the materials, select an empty area on the model and construct the Kakurega. You can also make minor customizations, though options will be limited at this stage.

After you exit the hideout menu in Assassin's Creed Shadows, a cutscene plays. Sorin and Junjiro arrive, with Sorin admitting that staying at Makinoodera made him feel as if he was doing good. However, he says that seeing Naoe’s fiery spirit made him realize he was merely hiding from reality. He then states that he will embark on a slow pilgrimage.

Junjiro, on the other hand, decides to stay with Naoe. He assures her that he can cook, do chores, and take care of the horses. This leads to another dialogue choice:

This is no place for a child.

You can stay, Junjiro.

Choosing the second option is ideal, as it prompts Tomiko to remark that they are now taking in strangers. Naoe counters by reminding her that she suggested they needed allies and Junjiro is their first recruit.

Tomiko then provides new intel based on the sketches Naoe made, revealing information about two of the masked enemies.

Once the cutscene ends, you have completed the From Spark to Flame main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

That covers everything there is to know about From Spark to Flame main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

