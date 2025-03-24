Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete Lost Honor main quest

The Lost Honor main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a mission in the campaign's ninth chapter. It sees the protagonists of the game, Naoe and Yasuke, reunite two brothers. This mission has varied gameplay elements, mixing in stealth with some combat encounters before finally capping off with a boss fight.

This article guides you on how to complete the Lost Honor main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Note: You'll need to complete The Rising Tide main quest to unlock this one.

How to start the Lost Honor main quest

Reach Sadatame to start the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You'll need to find Isa Sadatame to begin the Lost Honor main quest. He'll be located inside the Byudoin Temple region, so use the quest objective marker to find him. During the conversation, choose the "Let's Go" option to progress the quest. However, if you're not ready yet, you can exit the conversation by choosing the second option. Yasuke will join the duo in the next cutscene where Sadatame explains his plan.

Yasuke

You'll start as Yasuke (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You'll start the Lost Honor main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows as Yasuke, where two guards will immediately ask you to leave the area. You can look at them and respond with either option, but both will end with your sword passing through their bodies. After defeating both the guards, proceed forward to the first gate, where a guard will be ready to ambush from the left.

Decimate enemies with your combat prowess (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Defeat him and charge through the wooden gate on the same side. Two more enemies await in the next region: dispatch them before facing against three more after a set of stairs. During this encounter, after one of them is down, an armored guard will spawn in. Defeat the new trio and move forward towards your final enemy.

Naoe

The opening on a wall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Upon completing the previous Lost Honor main quest section in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you will switch over to Naoe. Move straight ahead onto a rope and then through an opening in a wall. Be on your toes, as multiple enemies will be present past it.

Assassinate the first man in front of you and then climb atop the house on the left with your grappling hook. Make your way towards the corner wall on the eastern side and then move southwards to climb atop the building at the edge of it.

Using the grappling hook to climb onto roofs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Jump into the house with a hay roof. An enemy will be there on the ground ahead. Use the corner wall on your left again to avoid him. Clamber atop the house and jump onto the wooden pole and then climb the wall on the south. There will be a few guards in the next region. Stealthily head inside and use the grass to cover yourself.

Using grass to hide from enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The man standing near the light at the start of this area probably won't notice you if you go from far to his left and quickly hide inside the grass. Silently reach the scaffolding on the southeast corner of the map after the area with a set of descending stairs. It will be to the left of a hut. Climb atop using the bamboo and then use your rope to head to the top of the house in front of you.

Silently descend down the gate and then head up the set of stairs. Naoe will claim that it is the gate she needs to enter. Do not enter through the doors, instead grapple to the roof. Here, you can assassinate the guard standing in front of the entrance or silently and slowly clamber down to open the gate. This will mark the end of her section in the Lost Honor main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Escorting Sadatame

Returning back to Yasuke (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You'll switch over to Yasuke once again. Break through the door and fight against the group of four henchmen (one of them will be armored). Next, head up the stairs on the northwest. Two enemies will confront you, one ranged and one melee. Head up the stairs on your left here and open the gate.

A cutscene will trigger, where Sadatame meets with Sadaoki. But a third party enters the scene and adds a plot twist to it. Here, Sadaoki points his guards towards you. During this point, you have the opportunity to fight as Naoe or Yasuke. While stealth is possible during this encounter, Yasuke is probably the better choice here. Sadaoki will also join the fight with the guards, but it's better to dispatch the latter first so you can focus on the boss.

Sadaoki Boss fight in the Lost Honor main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

There isn't anything unique about this fight. It has the same strategy as any other mob, so use AC Shadows' dodge and parry mechanics whenever necessary and keep chipping at his healthbar. You'll first need to deplete his armor to start damaging his actual health.

Trying to pursue a romance with Gannojo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After killing him, Gennojo will appear. Here, if you want to romance him in the future as Naoe, you can choose the “You might be right.” option, or , the second one if you don't. After checking on Sadatame's health, Assassin's Creed Shadows' Lost Honor main quest will come to a conclusion.

