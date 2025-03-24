Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete The Rising Tide main quest

The Rising Tide main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a short story-focused mission players will encounter in the game's rendition of Feudal Japan. It sees you trying to locate Ise Sadaoki. This is a straightforward mission that will see both of your protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke, go to a particular place and then engage in a conversation.

Ad

This article guides players through The Rising Tide main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

A guide on completing The Rising Tide main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Note: This quest will start immediately after "Missing Missive." Completing the latter is also a prerequisite to starting this one.

Tracking Sadaoki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To track this quest, head to the Shinbafuku circle and select the titular mission. There won't be any clues for finding the location, instead, the game will mark the place for you. The location will be situated near the Iwashimizu Hachiman Shrine in Ogura Pond, Yamashiro.

Ad

Trending

Waiting for Sadaoki to appear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

When you reach The Rising Tide main quest marker, climb the first step of the stairs and turn right to head near the porch. Once you're far enough, you'll get a button prompt. Pressing it (Y-Xbox/Triangle-PS5) will start a cutscene where they watch sumo wrestling while waiting for their target to appear. Unfortunately, he doesn't appear, instead, a stranger gets involved in a conversation with the duo.

Ad

The two options (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The game will give you two options:

Ad

"The real threat is the mind" - Yasuke

"The real threat is strength" - Naoe

But either one will lead to the same outcome. The man will tell you that strength alone cannot make you win anything, whether it be wrestling, politics, or war. There will be talks among the bystanders, prompting the stranger to leave the match in between. After he's gone, both realize that the person was none other than Ashikaga Yoshiaki, the unseated Shogun.

Ad

Ashikaga Yoshiaki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

With Sadaoki still missing, the cutscene will end and also conclude The Rising Tide main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Ad

Check out our other guides on AC Shadows:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.