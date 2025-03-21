How to track main missions and side quests in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Tracking missions and objectives in a game like Assassin's Creed Shadows can be a bit overwhelming for those trying out the AC series for the first time. This game features a massive open-world environment with a many activities. And unlike the previous entries, Shadows introduced new features like scouting and encourages collecting intel as much as possible. All these factors can make tracking the main quests and side missions difficult.

This guide aims to help you track ongoing quests efficiently, making your gameplay simpler and more fun.

Tracking quests in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows features a massive map and a lot of quests. While you don't necessarily need to complete side missions if you strictly want to play the main story, completing them can help improve immersion and overall experience. However, having so many markers on the map at the same time and a lot of missions to complete can often get confusing.

Fortunately, the main quests aren't hard to track. When you finish one quest, the next will automatically start. To track these, open the "Quest Menu" in the in-game menu. From here, you can spot any active missions easily. You will also find a blue waypoint marked on the map by default that will lead you to the quest.

However, as mentioned, Assassin's Creed Shadows introduced a change this time around. Since you play as a shinobi, the game encourages exploration and intel-gathering. You also need to scout your target from higher locations, such as rooftops and pillars, just like it was in the older Assassin's Creed titles. Till the point you don't manage to scout your target or gather the necessary intel, you won't be able to track the next objective as there will be no waypoint visible on the map.

In a game like Shadows, you can accept multiple quests at the same time. To avoid any confusions, track these via the Quest Log, which can be opened via the in-game menu. Here, you will find a proper categorisation of quests. Since side quests don't always appear on the map, again, you will have to rely on scouting and intel-gathering. Look for a certain NPC who will offer you the quest by scanning the entire region.

For more guides related to Assassin's Creed Shadows, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

