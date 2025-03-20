Assassin's Creed Shadows walkthrough: How to complete Stolen Faith main quest

Stolen Faith is a main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows tied to the search for Wada Koretake, one of the Onryo, the masked enemies responsible for killing Naoe’s father, Nagato. Seeking vengeance, Naoe is determined to eliminate all 12 Onryo, having already killed one.

Wada Koretake, one of the remaining 11, was left with a chopped-off ear after his fight with Nagato. Tomiko’s intel led Naoe to The Fatherless Monk mission, which provided further clues.

Following this lead, Naoe now embarks on the Stolen Faith mission. This guide provides an in-depth walkthrough to help you complete it.

Stolen Faith main quest walkthrough in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Additional clues will become available as you complete the previous mission tied in your search for Wada Koretake in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Open your Objective tab, navigate to the Onryo section, find Wada Koretake, and track The Stolen Faith.

Stolen Faith involves recruiting Mitsumune, a trusted ally of Kyonyo, the monk you assisted in the The Fatherless Monk quest. Once you track the mission, it will begin.

Find Mitsumune

Unlike traditional quests, the exact objective will not be marked on your map. Instead, you’ll receive hints to determine Mitsumune’s location. The clues are:

He is in Izumi Settsu

He is north of Amagasaki

He camps at Nunobiki Falls

To locate him, open your map and use the scouting feature (PC: F). This will activate a sensor with a circular scanning radius. You must move the sensor to an approximate location based on the given hints. Once placed correctly, the objective will be revealed.

How to find Mitsumune’s exact location

You are already in Izumi Settsu. Zoom in on the western side to find Amagasaki. Move the scouting sensor slightly north of Amagasaki, near Senri Hills. After a few seconds, the objective will be highlighted. Refer to the image below for the exact location.

Mitsumune's exact location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once you arrive at the marked location, activate Observation Mode to scan the area. Look for a blue pulse marker, indicating the objective. Since the hints mention Nunobiki Falls, search for a waterfall nearby and head there to find Mitsumune.

Upon finding him, a cutscene will play. Mitsumune explains that they stand no chance against Koretake’s army, as they couldn’t even protect a sacred statue. He informs Naoe that bandits have stolen the Shinran statue, entrusted to him by Kyonyo.

Naoe then proposes a deal. If she retrieves the statue, Mitsumune must agree to join her.

Retrieve the statue

Similar to the previous objective, you must locate the statue based on the provided hints:

It was taken to Senri Hills

It is at Toneyama Post Town

It is guarded by bandits

Activate the scouting sensor and find Senri Hills, located northeast of Amagasaki. Move the sensor slightly further northeast to pinpoint Toneyama Post Town, revealing the objective. Refer to the image below for the exact location.

Finding the statue's objective location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

As you approach the location, you’ll find a restricted bandit area. You can either:

Use stealth to sneak in undetected.

Go in aggressively and fight the bandits head-on.

Regardless of your approach, activate Observation Mode to mark the statue with a blue pulse sensor. Carefully make your way to the statue and retrieve it. Be cautious, as the area is heavily guarded.

Return to Mitsumune

Once you have the statue, return to Nunobiki Falls and give it back to Mitsumune. Another cutscene will play, where he expresses doubt about his men’s willingness to fight and asks if Naoe is prepared for the battle ahead. You will be given two dialogue choices:

I am ready.

I’m uncertain.

It’s best to choose the first option. Following this, Mitsumune will ask Naoe to return the statue to Kyonyo, admitting that he is unworthy of protecting it. He also instructs her to inform Kyonyo that when the time comes, he and his forces will fight alongside her.

With this, the Stolen Faith quest is completed in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

