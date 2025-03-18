Assassin's Creed Shadows features a dynamic season cycle that changes as you progress, but you can also manually change the seasons. This marks the first time the series has introduced this feature. The game includes four seasons: spring, summer, autumn (fall), and winter, which naturally transition every two hours of gameplay.

This article will explain how to change seasons in Assassin's Creed Shadows and how it impacts gameplay.

Procedure to change seasons in Assassin's Creed Shadows explained

As mentioned earlier, Assassin's Creed Shadows features a dynamic season and weather system, creating an ever-changing world. Before diving into the seasonal mechanics in detail, let’s first discuss how to change seasons.

Changing seasons in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You cannot manually change seasons at will. Instead, you must wait for the season-change meter to fill. To check its progress, open your map and look at the top right corner. The meter is integrated into the compass, which also indicates North, South, East, and West. Inside the compass, a visual icon represents the current season. For example, the sun symbolizes summer, and a pink flower represents spring.

Once the meter is full, you can change the season by pressing and holding the designated button:

PC: Press and hold H

Press and hold PlayStation 5: Press and hold the Right Direction Button

How do Seasons impact gameplay in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Seasons play a crucial role in the game, not only changing the environment but also influencing gameplay. The changing seasons transform the world where spring brings cherry blossoms and beautiful greenery, making the scenery vibrant and appealing, while winter covers the landscape in snow, frozen water bodies and giving the game a completely different aesthetic. This prevents the game from feeling monotonous.

Seasons affect gameplay in several ways, particularly in combat and exploration.

In spring, tall grass grows abundantly, providing better cover for stealth approaches. This makes it easier for players to sneak past enemies and execute successful assassinations. On the other hand, winter hinders movement, making it harder for Naoe to maneuver quickly. Walking on snowy rooftops can also alert guards, as the snow may fall and give away your position.

Enemy behavior also changes with the seasons. In winter, fewer guards patrol open areas, preferring to gather around fires for warmth. This alters their patrol routes, creating new opportunities and challenges for stealth-based gameplay.

Wildlife adapts to the shifting seasons as well. Certain wildlife will evolve and change colors, and players will notice an increase in the number of puppies during spring, adding to the immersive experience.

Seasons also impact the in-game economy and resources. Each seasonal transition restocks merchant goods, ensuring players have access to new supplies. Additionally, your unused scouts will bring back loot to your salvage chest in the hideout at the start of the next season.

That covers everything about the procedure to change seasons in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

