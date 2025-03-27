All Interchange entrance locations in Atomfall

The Interchange is the main objective in Atomfall, where secrets about the Windscale plant are buried. You first hear about it at the very beginning when a scientist in a yellow hazmat suit wakes you up in a bunker and tells you about the Interchange. As you step outside and investigate further, nearly everyone mentions the place.

However, finding its location can be confusing at first. You are tasked with discovering this secret facility, but there are no immediate clues — you must investigate and piece together information to locate it.

This article will help make the process easier by providing key details about the Interchange without revealing spoilers, offering just enough guidance to enhance your experience in Atomfall.

Where to find all four entrances to the Interchange in Atomfall

Before locating the entrance to the Interchange, you should be familiar with some key details. There are four main regions (excluding the Interchange) in the game: Slatten Dale, Wyndham Village, Skethermoor, and Casterfell Woods. Each of these locations has an entrance to the Interchange.

Slatten Dale

Slatten Dale Interchange entrance location in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

The Slatten Dale entrance in Atomfall is the first one you’ll likely encounter. If you speak with the people, they will point out its exact location. For a direct approach, you can find it on the northeastern edge of the region at map coordinates 31.0 E, 77.8 N. There are no guards or obstacles — simply head there and interact with the door to enter.

Wyndham Village

Wyndham Village Interchange entrance location in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

After Slatten Dale, the next accessible Interchange entrance is in Wyndham Village. This entrance is located east of the church at 33.8 E, 78.3 N. The area is fenced off and classified as restricted.

Inside the area, you are liable to be attacked on sight. However, the place is guarded by only one soldier, making it possible to sneak past. If you approach from the left side, you can either eliminate the guard stealthily or avoid him and head straight inside the Interchange.

Skethermoor

Skethermoor Interchange entrance location in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

The Skethermoor entrance is the most difficult to access. It is heavily guarded, situated within a military camp fortified with multiple soldiers, wall-mounted turrets, and dangerous machines. The turrets will fire instantly upon detection, making this a high-risk approach.

However, there is an alternative method. If you befriend Captain Sims in Wyndham Village and follow the protocol, soldiers will not attack you. However, the Interchange entrance itself remains an off-limits area, meaning you’ll still be marked as an enemy upon trespassing.

To make things easier, obtain the Signal Redirector first. This device allows you to disable the turrets while maintaining friendly status with the soldiers. Once that’s done, you can proceed to the entrance at 39.6 E, 73.1 N. Be aware that a few guards will be inside, so be prepared for combat.

Casterfell Woods

Casterfell Woods Interchange entrance location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

The Casterfell Woods entrance is the easiest to access, but the area inside presents several challenges. Entering too early is not recommended — progress a decent amount in the game first to understand its mechanics before attempting this route.

The best approach for this one is to interact with Mother Jago, a significant NPC in the region. Completing her tasks will reward you with a recipe for Strange Tonic, an item that helps navigate this area more effectively.

Why Interchange entrances matter in Atomfall

The Interchange entrances play a crucial role in accessing the Windscale plant. There are four offline Data Centers that must be activated to reroute power to the Central Processing Center, which unlocks the path to Windscale. Knowing all the entrance locations will help you efficiently restore power and progress through the game.

