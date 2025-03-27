How to get Dr Holder's Sample One in Atomfall

Sample One is an item required to conclude one of the main missions of Dr Holder in Atomfall. After finding the audio log of Dr Emma Fisher in the Medical wing inside The Interchange, you will get a new lead indicating that Dr. Holder has a secret lab under the village church. You will need to meet Dr. Holder to learn more about the mission and acquire Sample One and his Keycard to continue the journey.

This guide will help you to easily find Dr Holder's Sample One and explore the unsolved mysteries in the game.

How to find Dr Holder’s Sample One in Atomfall

At first glance, the quest may seem straightforward, but as you go deeper into The Interchange, you will quickly realize it's filled with obstacles that can make progress difficult. Some paths lead to frustrating dead ends, while others may take hours to steer. Here is how you can easily find the item and conclude the mission.

Take the Keycard from Dr Holder

St. Katherine’s Church location on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Once you get the lead, head inside the St. Katherine’s Church, located at coordinates 33.0E, 79.1N. Inside the church, you will find stairs leading to the underground section. Once you enter that section, take a right turn, and you will find a wooden door that leads you to the Forgotten Cellar area. You can easily identify are as there are many lit candles beside the door.

Talk to Dr Holder (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Now, to access that door, you must use the Church cellar key, which you get from the cellar after killing a man inside the church. Once inside, proceed straight to encounter Dr. Alan Holder. Talk to him, and he will ask you to find the Sample One, giving you his Keycard in the process.

Enter The Interchange

Inside The Interchange (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

With the Keycard, enter The Interchange, which is located next to the church. Upon entering, head straight towards the Oberon region, as most entrances of the Medical wing will be locked, and the only way to access the area is through the main door.

Enter the Medical wing

Inside the Medical wing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Once you enter the Medical room, proceed straight, and then take a right turn followed by another left turn to find an elevator. Here, you will need to use Holder’s Keycard to access the elevator.

Use Dr Holder's Keycard to access the elevator (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Once the gate opens, jump down and crawl through the hole in the gate. Before proceeding further, make sure that you are equipped with good weapons, especially melee, as there will be many infected enemies that can give you trouble.

Find the Auditorium

Switch on Lockdown Control (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

After dealing with all the enemies, you will need to activate three buttons — Decontamination, System Power (located beside the Laboriteires), and Lockdown Control (located at the lockdown control area). After this, head toward the Auditorium area, which is adjacent to the Lockdown Control room.

Retrieve Sample One and escape

A still of the Auditorium with spore clouds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

As you approach the Auditorium, you will find a corpse lying on a table. Beside the corpse, you will find the Sample One. However, the area has an enemy and is also infected with spore clouds that can cause you lethal damage over time. The best way to get Sample One is to ignore the enemy, grab the item as quickly as possible, and then head straight to the nearest non-infected room.

A still of Sample One (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

There, you will find a metal door that leads to the Medical Tunnel. Simply go downstairs and you will encounter a big yellow door leading to the exit of The Interchange.

Hand over the Sample One

Talk to Dr Holder to hand over the Sample One and conclude the mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

After getting out of The Interchange, head towards St Katherine’s church and meet Dr Holder to hand over the item. Simply talk to him and select the first option, “I found Sample One for you,” to give him the item and conclude the mission.

