Will Atomfall be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Atomfall is an upcoming video game from Rebellion that will be released worldwide on March 27, 2025. The game will be arriving on various platforms, including last-gen consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One, new-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, many gamers are curious about whether or not Atomfall will be featured on Xbox Game Pass.
Fortunately, Atomfall will be releasing on Xbox Game Pass, that too on launch itself. For those who don't know, Xbox Game Pass is a game catalog subscription model from Microsoft that offers multiple games to play, even including some Day 1 releases.
Not all editions of Atomfall will be available on Xbox Game Pass
Atomfall will be released in two different editions — Standard and Deluxe. The Deluxe Edition will obviously cost a little more than the Standard Edition. However, it will offer more rewards and playable content as well. Check out this guide to learn more about what each edition contains. Getting back to the point, even though Atomfall is playable via the Xbox Game Pass on launch day, do note that only the Standard Edition will be available on the subscription catalog and not the Deluxe Edition.
Atomfall's arrival to the Xbox Game Pass was announced on the game's official website.
"We are pleased to share additional information about the editions available for Atomfall® coming day one to Game Pass and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PC and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 27th, 2025. Atomfall® will also release on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Atomfall," as stated on the official website.
Interestingly enough, this will be Rebellion's fourth consecutive title to be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.
