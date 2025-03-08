Atomfall pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

Rebellion's upcoming action adventure title Atomfall will be released worldwide on March 27, 2025, in two different editions: Standard and Deluxe. The game is already out for pre-orders on PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5, Xbox Game Store for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, and Steam for PC players.

But what are the differences between the two editions and how can you pre-order the game? Let's take a look.

How to pre-order Atomfall

The game is priced at $49.99 for Standard Edition copy and $69.99 for Deluxe Edition (Image via Rebellion)

Steam (For PC)

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Click "Add to Cart."

Once you complete the payment, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed and played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store (For Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Open the Xbox Store on your console.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation Store (For PS4 and PS5)

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Various editions and pre-order bonuses in Atomfall

Atomfall will be available in two different editions. The contents and pre-order bonuses of these editions are mentioned below:

Standard Edition ($49.99)

Base game

Exclusive Melee Weapon Variant

Additional Loot Caches

1x Item Recipe

Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

The entire Atomfall game

3 days Early Access

“Story Expansion Pack” – (*not available Day 1)

“Enhanced Supply Bundle” Pack

The pre-order bonuses in the game for both the Standard Edition as well as the Deluxe Edition remain the same. Those who pre-order the game will receive the Basic Supply Bundle Pack as a reward.

The game can be pre-ordered from PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, and Steam.

