Atomfall pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

Rebellion's upcoming action adventure title Atomfall will be released worldwide on March 27, 2025, in two different editions: Standard and Deluxe. The game is already out for pre-orders on PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5, Xbox Game Store for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, and Steam for PC players.
But what are the differences between the two editions and how can you pre-order the game? Let's take a look.
How to pre-order Atomfall
Steam (For PC)
- Open Steam and search for the game's name.
- Open the official game page.
- Click "Add to Cart."
- Once you complete the payment, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed and played as soon as it goes live.
Xbox Game Store (For Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)
- Open the Xbox Store on your console.
- Enter the game's name in the search bar.
- Open the game's page.
- Complete the payment.
- Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation Store (For PS4 and PS5)
- Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
- Open the title's store page.
- Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
- Download and play as soon as the game goes live.
Various editions and pre-order bonuses in Atomfall
Atomfall will be available in two different editions. The contents and pre-order bonuses of these editions are mentioned below:
Standard Edition ($49.99)
- Base game
- Exclusive Melee Weapon Variant
- Additional Loot Caches
- 1x Item Recipe
Deluxe Edition ($69.99)
- The entire Atomfall game
- 3 days Early Access
- “Story Expansion Pack” – (*not available Day 1)
- “Enhanced Supply Bundle” Pack
The pre-order bonuses in the game for both the Standard Edition as well as the Deluxe Edition remain the same. Those who pre-order the game will receive the Basic Supply Bundle Pack as a reward.
The game can be pre-ordered from PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, and Steam.
