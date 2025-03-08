  • home icon
Atomfall: PC release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Mar 08, 2025 21:56 GMT
Atomfall is now available for pre-orders (Image via Rebellion)
Atomfall is now available for pre-orders (Image via Rebellion)

Atomfall is an upcoming action adventure title from Rebellion that will be releasing worldwide on March 27, 2025. The game pits players in Britain under a nuclear attack. You will have to hunt, scavenge and survive the horrors of the post-apocalyptic world in search of answers. The game is already available for pre-orders and will be available in two different editions.

As far as the platforms are concerned, Atomfall will be releasing on both the old as well as new generation of consoles. The list includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, it won't be available on Nintendo Switch.

If you are looking forward to playing Atomfall on your gaming PC, make sure your hardware meets the minimum system requirements listed below.

Minimum system requirements to play Atomfall

You will need 60 GB of available space (Image via Rebellion)
You will need 60 GB of available space (Image via Rebellion)

Minimum system requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 or later
  • Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-9400f or equivalent
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia 2060 6 GB or equivalent
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 60 GB available space

There are no recommended requirements available for Atomfall as of writing. The game page on Steam only states that you will require a 64-bit processor. Atomfall's official website also does not state any recommended system specs.

But since the game is also releasing on older consoles like PS4 and Xbox One, it may not require an extremely beefy card and a high-end CPU. Atomfall can be pre-ordered from PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, and PC.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
