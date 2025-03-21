What to expect from Atomfall

As the upcoming survival-action game from Rebellion, we can expect a few notable things from Atomfall. Known for their ever-popular Sniper Elite series, the devs have taken a different approach with their upcoming release. They are introducing a sci-fi action game set in an alternate fictional history five years after the events of the Windscale Nuclear Disaster. Mysteries await to be uncovered as you wake up in the Northern England region, which faced the aftermath of the nuclear disaster.

In this article, we shall examine Rebellion's upcoming survival game, and what players can expect from Atomfall after its release.

What we can expect from Atomfall

Atomfall is a survival game at its core

The survival genre has some specific niches like the scarcity and importance of resources. Atomfall is no exception as players will find themselves looting all nooks and crannies for materials like ammunition, bandages, scraps, clothes, and so on.

Robots that can reward B.A.R.D batteries upon defeat (Image via Rebellion)

Not only resource hunting but also inventory management will come into play throughout the entirety of the game. Players may find themselves contemplating what to put in their inventory because of its limited storage capacity. One may even find themselves sacrificing food items just to load up on B.A.R.D batteries, which are quite important and rare items in the game Atomfall.

The protagonist's identity in Atomfall

Throughout the game, players will find themselves questioning the identity of the protagonist, considering it isn't strictly addressed. Receiving a strange call from an eerie voice who orders you around, quite often over the telephone, further adds to this mystery.

Featuring a world design set five years after a nuclear disaster, a dysfunctional environment is something players can expect from Atomfall. It provides an overall sense of mystery that leads this strange character down several peculiar paths.

One big investigation with plenty of leads scattered around

Gamers will find that quests in Atomfall are replaced with leads. This essentially means that whatever you do, whichever path you go down, or whichever NPC you decide to kill, can eventually get you more leads. This makes the game one elaborate investigation for you to solve. It also presents various situations where these leads serve as the equivalent of a side quest.

The setting of Atomfall is one big mystery (Image via Rebellion)

The main story presents itself via several different leads that eventually make the protagonist go down paths full of situation-changing decisions, character betrayals and so on. Players will find themselves reading every single note found scattered throughout the world, in hopes of cracking down at the mystery that we expect from Atomfall's setting.

