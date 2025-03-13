Is Atomfall coming to Xbox One and PS4?

Players might be wondering whether Atomfall will be released for the Xbox One and the PS4. It is an action-adventure survival game developed by Rebellion (known for the Sniper Elite and Zombie Army series) that is set to be released on March 27, 2025. The title puts players inside the map of a post-apocalyptic Britain, five years after the Windscale Disaster.
Fortunately, the game will be available on most gaming platforms at launch, including the Xbox One and the PS4.
Atomfall will release on Xbox One and PS4 at launch
As mentioned before, the title is set to release on March 27, 2025, on five major platforms and one major subscription service:
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox Series X|S
- Xbox One
- Xbox Game Pass
- PC (via Rebellion Store, Epic Games Store, or Steam)
Both the Xbox One and the PS4 are supported, which means that players with previous generation consoles will also be able to enjoy this title.
All available editions
There are a total of three editions that players can buy for Atomfall:
Standard Edition
The Standard Edition of the game will be available on all five platforms and can be purchased either digitally or physically. Pre-ordering it will give you access to the base game and the Basic Supply Bundle DLC (includes an exclusive melee weapon variant, additional loot caches, and an item recipe). This is also the only version that Game Pass players will be able to access on launch day.
The Standard Edition can be bought for $59.99.
Deluxe Edition
The digital-only Deluxe Edition of the game will be available on all five platforms, including the Xbox One and the PS4. Here are its contents:
- Base Game (Digital Version)
- Wicked Isle Story Expansion Pack
- Basic Supply Bundle (includes exclusive melee weapon variant, additional loot caches, and an item recipe)
- Enhanced Supply Bundle (includes exclusive pistol variant, metal detector skin, and character upgrades)
Pre-ordering it will give you three days of early access to the game.
The Deluxe Edition can be bought for $79.99.
Quarantine Edition
The Quarantine Edition, made in collaboration with Steam, can only be purchased on PC from the Rebellion website/shop. This version offers the following:
- Base Game (Digital Version)
- Wicked Isle Story Expansion Pack
- Basic Supply Bundle (includes exclusive melee weapon variant, additional loot caches, and an item recipe)
- Enhanced Supply Bundle (includes exclusive pistol variant, metal detector skin, and character upgrades)
- Exclusive Wicker Man T-Shirt
- Digital Graphic Novel created by 2000 AD
- Digital Soundtrack
- Digital Poster and Postcard
Pre-ordering it will give you three days of early access to the game.
The Quarantine Edition can be bought for $106.00 (with taxes).
