Will Atomfall feature a multiplayer mode? 

Rebellion's upcoming action survival title, Atomfall, will be releasing globally on March 27, 2025. The game is already available for pre-order in two different editions. While Atomfall will be released on several platforms, many gamers are wondering if it will feature a multiplayer mode where they can play with their friends or random individuals online.

Unfortunately, Atomfall will not feature any co-op or multiplayer mode. This was made clear by the developers during the Xbox Games Showcase held in November 2024.

Atomfall will be a survival based single-player action title

Atomfall takes place in a disaster-struck Britain (Image via Rebellion)

Atomfall depicts the story of an unfortunate nuclear disaster that has struck Britain. You will have to scavenge for resources, make your way out of the mess, and seek answers in the game. Confirming Atomfall as a single player title, the developers have called it:

"A single player survival-action game, drawing from science fiction, folk horror, and Cold War influences to create a world that is eerily familiar yet completely alien."

Moreover, the same has been answered under the Frequently Asked Questions on the website as well. Replying to the query "Will there be co-op or online multiplayer in Atomfall," the devs replied:

"No, Atomfall is a brand-new single player experience where you'll be expected to fight, survive, and uncover the truth."

Fortunately though, Atomfall will be available on Xbox Game Pass upon launch.

