Is Atomfall Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Atomfall is an exciting upcoming title from Rebellion that will be released globally on March 27, 2025. The game will portray a post-apocalyptic Britain and players will have to find their way out of the mess. The game is already available for pre-orders, and it is available in two different editions — Standard ($49.99) and Deluxe Edition ($69.99). But which edition should you get, and is it worth spending more money to get the Deluxe Edition of Atomfall?

Rebellion is famous for the Zombie Army trilogy and the acclaimed Sniper Elite series. You can surely expect that they know how to create a solid post-apocalyptic world and an excellent combat system. If you are a fan of post-apocalyptic survival games, getting the Deluxe Edition of Atomfall is a great idea.

However, if you are not a huge fan of this genre and just want to try it out for fun, or if this game will be your first time playing in this genre, spending an additional $20 to get the Deluxe Edition is not worth it.

Contents of Atomfall's Deluxe Edition

Deluxe Edition of Atomfall offers additional playable content as well (Image via Rebellion)

The Deluxe Edition of the title offers some really good bonuses and rewards. This includes both cosmetic upgrades as well as playable content. Moreover, Deluxe Edition owners of the copy will also receive 3 days early access. If that sounds interesting, read further to learn the entire list of content available in the Deluxe Edition of the game.

The entire Atomfall game

3 days Early Access

“Story Expansion Pack”

“Enhanced Supply Bundle” Pack

Do note that even though you will get an expansion pack, it will be available at some point down the line. This expansion will not be available on launch day itself.

The game can be pre-ordered from PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, and Steam.

