Atomfall review in progress

I recently reviewed another game from Rebellion Developments, the developers who made Atomfall. And trust me when I say this: I’ve had doubts about their recent work, especially since Sniper Elite: Resistance failed to meet my expectations. But, boy oh boy, now I know where they might have put their maximum effort. If I had to sum it up in a single phrase, Atomfall is a work of art, and every single part of the game has been crafted with care.

Initially, after watching the first trailer, I thought Atomfall was similar to Fallout, but in a British setting. You play in a post-nuclear-disaster area with a vibrant environment — what else could you think? After spending hours in the game, however, I realized Atomfall is more like Stalker meets Far Cry. As a fan of survival FPS games, I couldn’t be happier.

Atomfall is a beautifully crafted post-apocalyptic fantasy, and very British at that

I was supposed to finish this review much earlier, but while playing, I realized they’ve created something unique enough that made me forget my usual responsibilities and pour my heart and soul into an alternate reality of Northern England. Why am I saying this? It’s a single-player game, and I have a job to do, so my first instinct is always to finish the story.

However, as I was on my way to Skethermoor to find the Atomic Batteries (a part of the main storyline), I got sidetracked in a village along the way, where a murder had taken place in a Northern England village church. There I was, thinking of solving the murder, because why not? I had all the urgency in the world, and yet, I forgot about everything else as I stood inside the church, with the priest begging me not to report the incident to the authorities.

Atomfall looks breathtaking (Image via Rebellion)

Atomfall is set in the mid-90s, in an alternate reality where the Windscale nuclear disaster wasn’t an accident. The repercussions have created a Stalker-like environment where radiation has run wild and spawned things you’d see in your nightmares. However, it’s not your typical survival horror. There are people living inside the quarantine zone, completely cut off from the rest of the world, with their own laws and order — and yes, there are outlaws too.

The game starts in a bunker, where you have no idea what’s going on outside. When I first stepped out, I was mesmerized by the environment. I’ve always been a fan of British period dramas, and seeing a similar world with a touch of fantasy felt like a pipe dream come true.

Mysterious telephone booth in Atomfall (Image via Rebellion)

It’s almost as if you can feel the cold breeze of Northern England while basking in the sunlight. Unlike other single-player campaigns, Atomfall takes a different approach to storytelling. You find clues and must investigate to move forward and uncover what’s happening.

You don’t know who you are or what’s going on — except that a random, cryptic telephone booth suddenly rings whenever you pass by. They’re almost everywhere, and you might wonder why they only ring when you’re near. So, you follow the instructions to unravel the truth behind everything in this place.

Atomfall's narrative is unique, but the gameplay — not so much

One thing Atomfall does brilliantly is that it doesn’t push you to rush through the story. There are numerous side quests scattered around, and it’s your choice whether to explore them. The game doesn’t tell you what to do unless you’re interested.

There’s no fast travel option, which I think would have been a great addition — especially when you have to return to Slatten Dale later (I’m not there yet). Still, I think I’d prefer the journey through this land, which is beautifully crafted and quintessentially British, as it should be.

Nat Buckshaw in Atomfall (Image via Rebellion)

All the characters you meet along the way, their manner of speech, the old rusty rifles — everything evokes a British countryside forgotten by its own people. They’re now trying to rebuild with what’s left. As I investigate more, I’ll be able to write more about the story. For now, though, I have a solid grasp of the gameplay, and there are some areas that could use a little improvement.

In terms of character movement — sprinting, mantling — Atomfall does everything a modern game should. However, melee combat is where it falls short. There’s no specific dodging or defending mechanism, so all you can do is jump around to avoid attacks. That’s fine for me, but there should have been more depth to the fights.

Zombie in Atomfall (Image via Rebellion)

If you want, Atomfall can be as bloody as it gets. Initially, I preferred a more violent approach because I could, I suppose. Later, the Northern England wind might have shifted my mood.

I took a stealthier approach, trying to complete objectives with less killing of patrolling officers and outlaws — though they really weren’t the problem in the game. Even the zombies in the L6 bunker didn’t feel particularly tough. The ones that drove me crazy were the rats. Radiation-induced rats, fish, and probably bees — the melee attacks weren’t consistent, making them very difficult to deal with, especially if you’re playing on the “Challenging” mode.

Note: This article is a review-in-progress.

Reviewed on: PC

Platform (s): PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Code provided by: Rebeliion Developments

Publisher (s): Rebellion Developments

Developer (s): Rebellion Developments

Release date: March 27, 2025

