Atomfall release countdown: Start time for all regions

Atomfall is one of the few major game releases for the final week of March 2025, leaving players eager to experience its eerie post-apocalyptic world. Developer and publisher Rebellion Developments has confirmed the exact launch times for both the standard release and early access, ensuring a simultaneous global rollout across all platforms.

Ad

The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and is also launching as a day-one title on the Xbox Game Pass, allowing subscribers to play it at no additional cost.

Atomfall: Release date and time for all major regions

Atomfall will be released on March 27, 2025, with a single synchronized launch time across all regions. The game will be unlocked for everyone simultaneously, preventing players from accessing it early through regional exploits.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here’s when Atomfall goes live in your region:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) - 7 am

- 7 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) - 10 am

- 10 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) - 2 pm

- 2 pm Central European Time (CET) - 3 pm

- 3 pm Singapore Time (SGT) - 10 pm

- 10 pm Japan Standard Time (JST) - 11 pm

- 11 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) - 1 am (March 28)

- 1 am (March 28) New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) - 3 am (March 28)

Since Atomfall is launching simultaneously worldwide, the New Zealand trick (where Xbox players set their console’s region to New Zealand to play early) will not be applicable.

Ad

Read more: Will Atomfall be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Set in an alternate-history version of 1950s Britain, Atomfall takes place five years after a nuclear disaster leaves northern England in chaos. It combines survival mechanics, exploration, and supernatural horror, with players uncovering government conspiracies, rogue factions, and mutated horrors lurking in the quarantine zone.

The game's mix of first-person survival gameplay, eerie storytelling, and open-world exploration makes it a highly anticipated release for fans of immersive post-apocalyptic adventures.

Ad

Atomfall release countdown

Atomfall will officially launch when the countdown timer below reaches zero:

Ad

Also read: Is Atomfall coming to Nintendo Switch?

For more articles on Atomfall, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.