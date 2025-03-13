Is Atomfall coming to Nintendo Switch?

Players might be wondering if Atomfall is coming to Nintendo Switch. This action-adventure survival title developed by Sniper Elite-fame Rebellion is set to release on March 27, 2025. It puts players on a post-apocalyptic quarantine zone in Britain five years after the Windscale Nuclear Disaster occured in Northern England.

Ad

Unfortunately, the latest venture by Rebellion won't be available on the titular handheld console.

Atomfall isn't coming to Nintendo Switch on launch

The game won't be available on the Switch at launch (Image via Rebellion)

The title is set to release on March 27, 2025, on five major platforms. These are:

Ad

Trending

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

PC (via Rebellion Store, Epic Games Store, or Steam)

Unfortunately, the developers have confirmed that the game won't be releasing on Switch, as mentioned by this statement from their website:

"There are currently no plans to release Atomfall® on Nintendo Switch."

Why isn't it launching on the Switch?

The game's high graphical fidelity might make it difficult to run on older hardware (Image via Rebellion)

Atomfall is the latest title by Rebellion, which is a studio known for games like the Sniper Elite and Zombie Army series. These games are usually graphically demanding, which makes it quite difficult to run on the Switch's rusty hardware. This can be further corroborated by the fact that the last Rebellion game to launch on the handheld console was Sniper Elite 4 back in 2017.

Ad

However, this doesn't mean that the game won't end up on Nintendo's handheld console line. The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release this year, which brings Nintendo's console generation hardware up to date. Thus, players might see a Switch 2 port on the way, but nothing can be said for certain for now.

Aside from it, there is also no confirmation on whether the game will port over to Valve's handheld machine, called the Steam Deck.

Ad

The game will launch on Xbox's Game Pass on day one

Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the survival action RPG on launch (Image via Rebellion)

Players who have subscribed to Xbox's Game Pass service will be able to play the title on day one. However, only the Standard Edition of the game will be playable. Thus, those looking for the benefits of the Deluxe Edition must purchase it.

Ad

Check out our other guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.