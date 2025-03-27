Atomfall Wyndham Village Entrance mission walkthrough (Interchange chapter)

Atomfall's Wyndham Village Entrance (Interchange) is a key mission. Without diving too deep or revealing spoilers, one thing to note is that there are four regions besides the Interchange: Slatten Dale, Wyndham Village, Skethermoor, and Casterfell Woods. Each location has an entrance leading to the Interchange.

All the entrance locations play an important role in uncovering the mysteries and completing the game, so this article provides a detailed guide on finding the village and locating the entrance within it in Atomfall.

Interchange: Wyndham Village Entrance mission walkthrough in Atomfall

Direct approach

If you prefer a direct approach without interacting with NPCs, head to map coordinates 29.0 E, 79.4 N from Slatten Dale to reach Wyndham Village. Once inside, proceed to map coordinates 33.8 E, 78.3 N, where you’ll find the Wyndham Interchange entrance.

Interchange entrance location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Narrative approach

For a more immersive experience, engaging with NPCs can provide not only the entrance location but also valuable story details and secrets.

Speak to Nac

Upon entering Slatten Dale, head left to map coordinates 25.7 E, 72.3 N, where you’ll find two structures. On the broken structure to the left, a man named Nac plays the guitar. Speak with him, and he will reveal the Wyndham Village entrance location.

Speak to Iris at the Bakery

Once inside the village, talking to the villagers can lead you to the Interchange entrance. Visit the bakery at the village centre (in-game coordinates: 33.4 E, 80.2 N) and speak with the shopkeeper, Iris. She will disclose the entrance location.

Restricted area

The entrance is in a restricted zone, fenced off and guarded. If soldiers spot you inside, they will attack on sight. The safest strategy is stealth, as only one guard patrols the entrance. You can either eliminate him silently or sneak past him to gain access.

Atomfall is an action-survival game set in a quarantine zone, inspired by real-life events. It takes place five years after the Windscale disaster but exists in an alternate reality with a fictionalized quarantine region and storyline.

The game emphasizes exploration and interaction. While you can access various elements by exploring, conversing with NPCs provides crucial leads and uncovers hidden secrets. Unlike traditional games, Atomfall does not have pre-defined objectives. Instead, you must investigate, interact with characters, and discover notes, gradually piecing together different leads and objectives and ultimately revealing the full story.

That covers everything there is to know regarding the Wyndham Village Entrance mission walkthrough in Atomfall.

