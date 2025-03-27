6 beginner tips to get started with Atomfall

Atomfall is a survival-action game inspired by real-life events. Before diving into the gameplay, there are a few key things you should know to make your journey smoother. Set five years after the Windscale nuclear disaster, the game takes place in an alternate fictional world within a quarantine zone.

Ad

We won’t reveal too much but will provide essential tips to help you prepare for the challenges that lie ahead. Here are six beginner tips to get you started with Atomfall

Note: The tips mentioned here solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

Atomfall: 6 beginner tips

1) Converse with different people

One of the NPCs in the game is Molly, a trader in Slatten Dale. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Atomfall doesn’t spoonfeed objectives or information, it’s up to you to gather details and uncover secrets. One of the best ways to do this is talking to various people. Engaging in conversations and selecting dialogue that expresses curiosity will help you understand the story and setting more deeply.

Ad

Trending

The game is shrouded in secrecy, gradually unfolding as you interact with NPCs. For instance, a mysterious moment occurs right at the start when you step into Slatten Dale, a telephone suddenly rings, and as you answer it, a voice ominously whispers, “Oberan must die.” This immediately sets a suspenseful tone.

2) Conserve resources

The Atomic Battery is the most important resource in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

In the quarantine zone, resources are extremely limited. Always search buildings, broken structures, and hidden corners for supplies. Ammunition is particularly scarce, so use bullets wisely and don’t waste too many bullets on a single enemy.

Ad

Early on, it’s best to play cautiously, avoid unnecessary fights, and rely on melee combat whenever possible to save ammo. If you must shoot, aim for the head to eliminate enemies efficiently. Also, always search the bodies of fallen enemies for valuable loot.

Also read: Atomfall Captain Grant Sims mission walkthrough

3) Use kick

Kick staggers enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

At the start, you may not realize how effective kicking can be, but it’s a game-changer. Melee combat lacks defensive options, meaning enemies can land hits without much resistance. However, using a kick immediately after striking can stagger enemies, giving you an opening for follow-up attacks.

Ad

This becomes even more crucial against Ferals, i.e., infected humans who charge at you. A shotgun is the best weapon against them, but their speed often leaves little time to reload. Kicking can create a brief window, letting you finish them off.

4) Craft items

Crafting essential items can help you significantly during your journey (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Crafting plays a vital role in Atomfall, allowing you to create bandages, serums, and throwables. However, crafting advanced items like serums and throwables requires finding specific recipes.

Ad

However, bandages are the most essential item for survival, so always collect cloth and alcohol while exploring. To craft a bandage, you’ll need four pieces of cloth and one bottle of alcohol.

Also read: How to get Dr Holder's Sample One in Atomfall

5) Use the barter system

Barter system in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Atomfall uses a traditional barter system, where you exchange items with traders instead of using currency. Understanding how it works is key to making fair trades:

Ad

If the balance scale is even, the trade can proceed.

If you offer a more valuable item than you receive, the trade can still be done.

If your offered item is worth less than the trader’s items, the trade is rejected.

Being unaware of this system can lead to unfair trades, where you unintentionally give away high-value items for less valuable ones.

6) Use a Metal Detector

Use the Metal Detector to find hidden loot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

The Metal Detector helps locate buried resources. You can obtain one in two ways:

Ad

Search a dead outlaw at coordinates 29.1 E, 73.9 N in Slatten Dale. Trade for one at the Trader’s Camp located at 26.4 E, 79.1 N.

To use it effectively, move slowly while holding the device. It will beep when near hidden loot, and the beeping intensifies as you get closer. When all five red lights activate, you’ve found the correct spot; search the ground to uncover the hidden cache.

That covers some of the essential tips you should know before starting Atomfall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.