Atomfall Slatten Dale entrance mission walkthrough (Interchange chapter)

The Slatten Dale entrance is the first major objective in Atomfall. As you wake up, you encounter a scientist who insists on finding the Interchange, where the secrets of the Windscale plant are hidden. To proceed, you must first locate an entrance to the Interchange via the Slatten Dale region.

Atomfall is a survival-action game inspired by real-life events, set five years after the Windscale nuclear disaster. In this alternate fictional world, you are trapped inside a quarantine zone, where your goal is to uncover the hidden truth and escape.

Unlike traditional games, Atomfall does not feature pre-defined or spoon-fed missions. Instead, you must investigate, interact with different people, and piece together the secrets gradually to uncover the bigger picture.

This article provides a detailed walkthrough on how to locate the Slatten Dale Interchange entrance in Atomfall.

Interchange: Slatten Dale entrance mission walkthrough in Atomfall

Finding the Interchange entrance (Direct approach)

As you begin the game, your objective is to enter the Interchange, but its entrance won’t be revealed. You must explore Slatten Dale, the first region you encounter after emerging from the bunker. While exploring, you’ll uncover certain secrets that will eventually lead you to the Slatten Dale Interchange entrance.

Interchange entrance location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

If you prefer to skip conversations, you can head directly to coordinates 31.0 E, and 77.8 N, where you’ll find the entrance to the Interchange.

However, if you want to experience the story and complete the mission properly by engaging with NPCs, follow this guide:

Talk to Nat Buckshaw

You’ll find Nat Buckshaw at coordinates 25.7 E, 72.3 N, inside a small broken structure where he will be sitting and playing the guitar. Speaking with him reveals some details about the Interchange, hinting at shady, secretive experiments conducted by scientists. When things went wrong, they buried the truth deep within, leaving residents of the quarantine zone unaware.

It’s up to you to uncover these secrets. Nat will mention a village named Wyndham and provide you with a location. Additionally, he will suggest speaking to Molly, a tinker, for more details.

Talk to Molly Jowett

Interact with these NPCs to reveal the Slatten Dale Interchange entrance location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Molly can be found at coordinates 26.4 E, 79.1 N. She is also a trader from whom you can acquire items. Since the game doesn’t use currency, it follows a barter system, which means you must trade items of equal value to make a transaction.

When you ask Molly for more information, she initially refuses, stating that information doesn’t come free. However, if you tell her that you spoke to Nat, she will provide the details and even mark the location of the Interchange entrance on your map.

Head to the marked location

Once Molly marks the location, head to 31.0 E, 77.8 N. Open the door, and you’ll enter the Interchange.

To progress further, you’ll encounter a sealed door, which can be opened using the modified keycard given to you by the scientist at the beginning of the game. To unlock it:

Locate the elevated section in the room. You can reach it via the stairs.

in the room. You can reach it via the stairs. Inside, you’ll find a console. Interact with it and insert the keycard.

The system will override the lock, and the sealed door will open.

That covers everything there is to know about the Slatten Dale Entrance mission walkthrough in Atomfall.

