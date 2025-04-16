Apex Legends EPG Extreme mode: Third-person view, small lobbies, and infinite revives

The Apex Legends EPG Extreme is a new limited-time game mode that is available in the title’s playlist. It is a fun twist to the battle royale, where a few players drop into the map close to each other with endless heals and a pre-made loadout. The matches are quick and follow the same rules of the game — the last team standing wins the game. However, there are a few rules that differ from a conventional Apex battle royale lobby.
This article will highlight the details around the new Apex Legends EPG Extreme game mode.
What is the Apex Legends EPG Extreme mode?
Apex Legends EPG Extreme game mode went live in the game as the final part of the Season 24 Creator Challenges, during which the community needs to reach different milestones. By completing these tasks, the player base can earn free Apex packs.
That said, let us dive into the mechanics of the new EPG Extreme game mode in Apex Legends.
Pick phase
As the match begins, you will be able to pick a legend as usual from the character pool. Once the entire squad gets their chance, the lobby starts and loads in. Each Extreme game mode lobby has 18 players in total. Since the mode can only be played in the Trios squad format, that means there will be six squads in a single match.
Draft drop
Every player will be dropped in a Draft format, meaning that you will be able to skydive directly to a pre-selected and randomized POI. There are no special arenas for this game mode, and you would be dropping into the regular map pool. However, the zones are quite fast and small, limiting space. This also means that teams will run into each other quite frequently and will need to participate in fights.
Loadout
Every player in the lobby will have one EPG and the new Power Sword. All players will have infinite healing items. That said, all loot has been removed from the map, including loot bins and grenades. When dropping in, every player will have Level 3 Purple shields. This means you can enjoy all the EVO upgrades, as the game mode does not provide a choice for perks.
It is important to note that character ability weapons seem to work in this mode. This means players can pick legends like Rampart or Vantage to use their ultimate ability and shoot down enemies.
Whenever you score a kill, the opponent will drop a fresh Purple EVO shield core on the ground instead of a death box. This makes it easier to participate in consecutive fights. Moreover, your character gets an automatic flesh heal when out of combat for a short time. This means all you have to do is keep your shields recharged during fights.
Third-person perspective
The Apex Legends EPG Extreme mode needs to be played in a TPP mode. There is no option to switch to a first-person view. However, the game temporarily switches the perspective when inspecting the weapons or melee.
Revives
Squads can enjoy infinite revives in the Apex Legends EPG Extreme game mode. However, there is a condition — at least one member needs to survive on the map when the others are eliminated to trigger the automatic respawn timer. However, in the final zones, this feature is disabled, so deaths will be final. You cannot revive your fallen teammates by yourself due to the absence of Respawn Beacons.
