Ordnances in Apex Legends: All types and how to use

Ordnances in Apex Legends are a game-changing tool that you should use if you want to dominate your competition in-game. There is a variety of them available for use. You can get your hands on them by a plethora of means, starting from merely looting bins to finding them as ground loot. They are one of the most powerful items in the game, and when used right, can turn the tides of fights.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on all Ordnances in Apex Legends and how you can use them.

All types of Ordnances in Apex Legends and how to use them

There are three different types of Ordnances in Apex Legends, namely:

Frag Grenade Thermite Grenade Arc Star

Here's how you can use them:

Frag Grenade

The Frag Grenade has a four-second timer prior to detonation. It can bounce on surfaces, and once its timer gets cooked, the item explodes, dealing a maximum of 100 damage to every enemy hit within its effective radius. The further you are from the blast radius, the lesser damage you get dealt.

The best way to use the Frag Grenade is to cook it up and throw it vertically toward the enemy's direction. As the grenade gets launched, use this chance to deal some damage to the enemies and lure them out into the potential blast area. If you play your cards right, you can get some easy eliminations with this tactic.

Frag Grenade (Image via EA)

Thermite Grenade

The Thermite Grenade creates a long horizontal streak of fire on the ground. The item can be bounced against the wall one time, and as it lands, it'll burst into flames, creating a long wall of raging hot fire. While the impact damage of this grenade is not high, it can deal damage over time, which stacks the longer you stay in contact with the fire.

Thermite Grenades are best used to flush enemies out of cover, as they cover a massive area. Alternatively, you can deploy these grenades defensively to prevent enemies from recklessly pushing you. Use the downtime to heal or revive knocked-down teammates.

Thermite Grenade deals incendiary damage(Image via EA)

Arc Star

The Arc Star is one of the most unique and powerful Ordnances in Apex Legends. It deals electrical damage and can be thrown directly at enemy players. If you can stick the Arc Star on a player, it will latch on them and deplete their entire shield capacity. Players in its effective radius will also get stunned.

The Arc Star is a great tool to use in close-quarter combat. The chances of sticking them against enemies are higher, and the ability to deal crowd-control effects alongside its high damage can turn the tide of fights.

Arc Stars can deplete your entire armor (Image via EA)

