Mythic R-301 in Apex Legends: All variants, how to unlock, and price

Apex Legends Season 24 is a special update that introduces the Mythic R-301 skin to the game. It is the first weapon cosmetic of the Mythic rarity to be released in the game and will be available in this seasonal update in the Anniversary Event alongside 36 assorted event items. All the cosmetics included in this event will be at least of Legendary tier or more. Fans can also access a set of Heirloom Shards in this milestone event.

The Mythic R-301 skin in Apex Legends Season 24 is going to be the final reward for the entire event. Although there is a chance to get this skin by opening a few event packs, players would likely need to spend quite a lot to get all the items of the Anniversary Event and score the highest rarity weapon skin.

This article will highlight how you can get the Mythic R-301 skin in Apex Legends Season 24.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

All variants of the Mythic R-301 in Apex Legends

The Mythic R-301 will arrive with a total of three color variants. The skin is called Void Disruption and will pack additional VFX elements like knock effects, reload animations, and more. It is a unique skin with seemingly a life of its own as the void seeps through the body of the rifle and takes control of the gunfight.

This also means there will be a list of new and rare inspect animations for the weapon. The devs also pointed out that Wraith would have exclusive interaction with this skin since it is a void-inspired design.

Also read: Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes details Ash rework, armor changes, major gameplay updates, and more

The variants of the weapon can be unlocked by spending Exotic Shards in the game. The first level will likely be the animation upgrade, followed by the color variants. Moreover, players who acquire this weapon skin in the Anniversary Event will be able to secure a matching set of ordinance (throwables like grenades) skins.

How to unlock Mythic R-301 in Apex Legends Season 24

The only way to get the Mythic R-301 in Apex Legends Season 24 is by opening Anniversary Event packs. You would need to buy the packs with currency and then open them for a chance to obtain the mythical weapon skin.

Read more: All new game modes coming in Apex Legends Season 24

However, the drop rates for this item will be quite low so you might have to open quite a few packs before adding this R-301 cosmetic to your collection.

What is the price of Mythic R-301 in Apex Legends?

The Mythic rarity R-301 weapon skin will probably arrive in the game’s artifact store after the Anniversary Event ends as a Heirloom rarity item. At that point, you would need to potentially spend 150 Heirloom Shards to get this item.

Mythic grade R-301 skin will have 3 variants (Image via EA)

Read more: What are Arsenals in Apex Legends Season 24?

However, for the duration of the Anniversary Event, the Mythic R-301 skin can only be obtained by opening packs. Considering there are 36 items in the milestone event and you want to purchase all of them, you would need somewhere around 30,000 Apex Coins to complete the collection.

