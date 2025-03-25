The newest Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 will dictate the meta for the game's latest ranked split. Major changes have been incorporated into the entire Skirmisher class, altering not only their class perks but their unique abilities as well. This will shape a brand-new meta as fan-favorite Legends like Wraith, Horizon, Octane, and others make a comeback.

In this article, you will find all the Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2.

Every Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

Here's a detailed look into all the Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2:

Assault Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

Ash

Void Breach: Ult Cooldown increased to 2min 30s (was 2min)

Skirmishers Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

Horizon

Upgrades

Level 2 Big Bang: Removed

Battpack: Removed

Tac Cooldown: Moved to Level 2

Ult Cooldown: Moved to Level 2

NEW Level 3 Upgrade Conservation of Energy: Spacewalk grants 25HP shield regen on soft landings

NEW Level 3 Upgrade Combat Reserve: access Assault Bins, carry extra ammo per stack, and extra grenade slots

Dev Note: "Horizon’s maintained a pretty strong position despite her fairly downplayed upgrades. These fresh adjustments should allow for some early improvements and then a choice for players: play into her squirrelly escape antics off her passive or lean into some of her combat efficiency and those grenade combos with her Ult."

Pathfinder

Upgrades

Level 3 Down and Away: Removed

NEW Grapple Cooldown+: Decreased Tac Cooldown by 10s

Dev Note: "With the Skirmisher Class perk, Pathfinder’s Down and Away upgrade needed to be replaced, so we’ve added a simple cooldown reduction…for now."

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 gameplay (Image via EA)

Revenant

Assassin’s Instinct: Allies now see the low health tracking marker like Revenant

Shadow Pounce: Activation time reduced by ~30%

Cooldown reduced to 20s (was 25s)

Forged Shadows: Ult Shield HP increased by 25

Upgrades

Level 2 Murder Machine: Removed

NEW Try To Hide: Doubles the duration of the passive mark when getting enemies to low health

Upgrades Level 3 Grim Leaper: Removed

NEW Agile Assassin: Reduces Shadow Pounce activation time and charge time by half

Tac Cooldown: Now reduces to 15s (was 20s)

Dev Note: "Revenant’s fallen significantly from his reign of dominance, so we were looking to reinvigorate him in a few ways with this Skirmisher split. His raid-boss Ult has been less potent with the regen structure and we wanted to give him more strength back into the initial activation of his Ult, especially amidst the new TTK this season (we’ll keep an eye on this though). However, his Shadow Pounce had a long cooldown and required a significant amount of windup to use, so it was often saved for the right moment to disengage rather than to close-in aggressively. We’ve reduced this wind-up time both by default and through the Upgrade to allow him to feel more free to use it to engage and secure those knocks to take advantage of the new class perk. Fly, death kitty, fly!"

Wraith

Original 3P run animation has returned

Into the Void: Cooldown decreased to 20s (was 25s)

Tac activation time decreased to 0.8s (was 1.25s)

Can now exit from the void at any time by pressing Attack or Tactical buttons

Dimensional Rift: Cooldown decreased to 2min 30s (was 3min)

Now ramps up to max speed much faster when using Ult

Upgrades

Level 2 Ult Cooldown now reduces to 1min 30s (was 2min)

Level 3 Fast Phase now decreases Tac activation by 30% (was 20%). This reduces the activation time to 0.5s (was 1.0s)

Tac Cooldown: Now reduces to 15s (was 20s)

Dev Note: "Wraith is getting a number of adjustments to return her closer to her original form. Her sped up activation allows her to be both more reactive and aggressive with her Tac—especially when paired with the new Skirmisher perk. We wanted her to assert more control over when she exits phase to get her back into the fight sooner, which is why Wraith can now control when she exits the Void. The Ult adjustments aim to allow her more active access to her rotation potential and, alongside the speed ramp, it will make it easier than ever to set up a portal rotation for her squad. Also, the run is back. Enjoy."

Support Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

Loba

Escape Artist: Reduced shields regenerated to 25 (was 50)

That's everything that you need to know about the Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section for more related news and guides.

