How to unlock ranked in Apex Legends Season 24

Apex Legends Season 24 recently launched and brought some new changes to the ranked playlist. The latest patch notes stated that players and third-party bots could complete the minimum level requirement with relative ease, hindering the overall competitive experience. So, a new set of challenges and tasks are being integrated to get newcomers battle-ready while proving they have what it takes to enter the ranked lobbies.

Apex Legends Season 24 brings several modifications including buffs for weapons, balance changes to existing legends, and a fresh battle pass for the first split. The community will be able to enjoy a lot of fresh gameplay content alongside a new mythic skin for the R-301 rifle.

This article will highlight the best way to unlock ranked mode in Apex Legends Season 24.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

All challenges to unlock Ranked in Apex Legends Season 24

Here's how you can access the ranked playlist for Apex Legends Season 24:

Boot up the game and check the Challenges tab to receive the new tasks for unlocking ranked mode.

You will need to complete these challenges over time and progress through the Road to Ranked ladder.

Once the challenges are complete, you will be able to begin matchmaking in the ranked mode to participate in the competitive lobbies.

Note that the challenge list may be different for every individual. One of the tasks for new players will be to reach level 20 on their account. This account-level restriction allows them to gain in-game experience before jumping into the ranked experience. Moreover, the tasks will be focused on battle royale lobbies, all of which cannot be completed in Mixtapes and LTMs.

Expand Tweet

The devs are also incorporating party restrictions, meaning all members in a squad will need to have completed the Road to Ranked challenges to access the competitive mode. However, everyone above account level 20 will retain access to the ranked mode. These tasks will be mandatory for beginners and returning players with account levels lower than 20.

Ranked mode in Apex Legends Season 24, like all other battle royale titles, provides a different experience than the casual playlist. Although every new account starts in the lowest rank tier, it can be difficult for players to adjust to the high-stakes matchmaking. These challenges will likely aim to eliminate this issue by providing meaningful tasks that can help fans learn the game better.

