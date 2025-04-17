Apex Legends officially migrates servers to Amazon's AWS

Apex Legends recently shared some important information about the servers after the publisher decided to switch over to Amazon’s AWS. The team noted that this move was made as a long-term investment to keep the game’s official server hardware up to date. Although the switch was not highlighted in previous patches, the post mentions the ease of access and reliability of the new servers, which will allow developers to identify and fix issues more rapidly.

Ad

This article will highlight Apex Legends' server switch to Amazon’s AWS and some in-game bonuses for the community.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Apex Legends celebrates server switch with bonus XP

Apex Legends recently switched over to Amazon’s AWS to host the official game servers. This was a surprising act, as it was not advertised or communicated with the player base in dedicated posts. However, the devs have finally provided the community with answers about the much-needed change and the positive impact that it has managed to create.

Ad

Trending

The older servers were highly unreliable and caused a myriad of issues like latency problems, no hit registration, rubberbanding, and more. This made it difficult for fans to enjoy the gameplay experience. The Amazon services, on the other hand, have proven to be more robust as the matches in EA now see less server performance degradation. This quickly became a downward trend, which improved with time and showcased a noteworthy decrease in server problems during live matches.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Apex Legends EPG Extreme mode details explored

To celebrate this success, EA has announced three XP boost events for the community to enjoy:

April 17, 2025 - April 24, 2025: 1.5x XP on every earnable source.

1.5x XP on every earnable source. April 17, 2025 - April 24, 2025: Double XP gain when playing in pre-made squads.

Double XP gain when playing in pre-made squads. April 18, 2025 - April 20, 2025: Double the number of Battle Pass Stars on Weekly Challenges.

There are no prerequisites for these bonuses, and you can simply hop into the game to enjoy higher XP yields and bonus battle pass star gain.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.