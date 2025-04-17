Apex Legends officially migrates servers to Amazon's AWS

Apex Legends recently shared some important information about the servers after the publisher decided to switch over to Amazon’s AWS. The team noted that this move was made as a long-term investment to keep the game’s official server hardware up to date. Although the switch was not highlighted in previous patches, the post mentions the ease of access and reliability of the new servers, which will allow developers to identify and fix issues more rapidly.
This article will highlight Apex Legends' server switch to Amazon’s AWS and some in-game bonuses for the community.
Apex Legends celebrates server switch with bonus XP
Apex Legends recently switched over to Amazon’s AWS to host the official game servers. This was a surprising act, as it was not advertised or communicated with the player base in dedicated posts. However, the devs have finally provided the community with answers about the much-needed change and the positive impact that it has managed to create.
The older servers were highly unreliable and caused a myriad of issues like latency problems, no hit registration, rubberbanding, and more. This made it difficult for fans to enjoy the gameplay experience. The Amazon services, on the other hand, have proven to be more robust as the matches in EA now see less server performance degradation. This quickly became a downward trend, which improved with time and showcased a noteworthy decrease in server problems during live matches.
To celebrate this success, EA has announced three XP boost events for the community to enjoy:
- April 17, 2025 - April 24, 2025: 1.5x XP on every earnable source.
- April 17, 2025 - April 24, 2025: Double XP gain when playing in pre-made squads.
- April 18, 2025 - April 20, 2025: Double the number of Battle Pass Stars on Weekly Challenges.
There are no prerequisites for these bonuses, and you can simply hop into the game to enjoy higher XP yields and bonus battle pass star gain.
