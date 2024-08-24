How to play Alter in Apex Legends

If you enjoy outplaying your opponents in Apex Legends, Alter is the character for you. She is the 26th Legend in this game who debuted in Season 21. Alter classifies as a Skirmisher Legend, which allows her to scan care packages that are dropping from the sky.

Mastering Alter’s abilities and playstyle can easily allow you to dominate every match and can benefit massively when playing Ranked Leagues. Having said that, this article takes a look at her abilities in Apex Legends and how you can become accustomed to the play style that helps her perform exceptionally.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

What are Alter’s abilities in Apex Legends?

Alter in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Alter’s Abilities are as detailed in the following section:

Trending

Gift From The Rift (Passive): Alter can loot a single item from death boxes that are within a 75-meter radius of her. Keep in mind that the Shield Cores cannot be looted with this ability.

Alter can loot a single item from death boxes that are within a 75-meter radius of her. Keep in mind that the Shield Cores cannot be looted with this ability. Void Passage (Tactical): Alter can create a portal for 15 seconds through any surface that's not more than 20 meters thick.

Alter can create a portal for 15 seconds through any surface that's not more than 20 meters thick. Void Nexus (Ultimate): Alter throws down a device that allows her and her allies to phase back to the point by remotely interacting with it. The Void Nexus has a range of 200 meters and lasts for a total of 120 seconds if she doesn't have the “Unending Nexus” EVO perk. Having this perk removes the Void Nexus timer and makes it so that it doesn't run out until another one is placed or Alter uses it.

Also read: Respawn Entertainment removes Treasure Packs in Apex Legends Season 22, was it for the best?

How to dominate every match with Alter in Apex Legends?

Void Nexus (Image via EA)

Mastering Alter’s playstyle in Apex Legends is quite simple if you like playing aggressively. Primarily, you should make sure you have a Void Nexus ready before engaging in a gunfight. Although you can place it anywhere you want, it is recommended that you put it in a safe spot behind cover or inside a building. The best time to use the portal is when the enemies are starting to overpower your team.

Also read: 5 best weapons for Broken Moon in Apex Legends Season 22

Void Passage (Image via EA)

As for the use of her Tactical, the most effective way to use it is when you're fighting someone in a building. Creating a portal near a doorway will confuse the enemies as they don’t know where you will be peeking from. Additionally, if someone is standing still above you, you can easily catch them off guard with this ability for easy elimination. This technique works perfectly when the opponent is standing on a glass floor.

Alter’s Passive Ability can be used to loot certain items without exposing yourself. Another way this ability can be used is to locate nearby enemies by checking if a couple of death boxes just show up randomly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!