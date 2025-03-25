Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2: 5 best long-range weapons to use after update

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 is bringing some new buffs to a few long-range weapons after a massive tweak at the beginning of the season. The developers seem to be trying to increase the effectiveness of the Sniper and the Marksman categories to make them viable loadouts in the game. That said, sniping can be quite difficult in a fast-paced battle royale and requires a certain amount of practice to master.

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 is going to shift into high gear as the developers integrate new Skirmisher perks to strengthen the characters in the class. This might make it difficult for squads to depend on long-range gunfights as most teams would likely take advantage of the new class buffs to push and secure close-range eliminations.

This article will highlight the most effective long-range weapons you can use in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

Best long-range weapons in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

Here is a list of weapons that you can equip in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 to take long-range battles:

1) Sentinel

The Sentinel is a classic long-range weapon from the Sniper category, and it received a buff that increased its headshot damage to 126. However, the developers decreased limb damage to 70% and left the base body damage untouched. The weapon also does not come with Deadeye’s Tempo passive in this season.

Sentinel Sniper Rifle in Apex Legends Season 24 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Although the nerfs sound big, the weapon itself remains strong, especially when charged with a single Shield Cell. The weapon is capable of cracking enemy shields almost completely with body shots, and even knocking lower-level shield players with a single clean headshot.

2) Charge Rifle

The Charge Rifle has gone through some big changes in the past. It is one of the more difficult Snipers to master due to its projectile bullet nature. It is a devastating gun if you can land shots, as it deals a minimum of 135 damage on headshots and 198 at the maximum range. Players can also equip this weapon with the Selectfire Hop-Up and toggle between single and automatic fire modes.

Charge Rifle in Apex Legends Season 24 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

In the automatic mode, headshots deal 101 damage at minimum distance and 149 at maximum distance. Similar to the Sentinel, limb damage was reduced to 70%. The developers may have made this change to increase the incentive of hitting headshots instead of simply spamming shots to poke enemies.

3) 30-30 Repeater

The 30-30 Repeater is a powerful Marksman weapon that enjoys a higher fire rate, but deals comparatively less damage. In the Split 2 update, the weapon has received a new buff that increases its headshot damage to 104. The base output of a charged shot in ADS mode deals 65 damage. These are strong changes that can potentially increase the weapon’s popularity in the community.

30-30 Repeater in Apex Legends Season 24 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Moreover, the 30-30 can be used to rapid fire — a quality that Snipers lack. However, this is only worth taking advantage of when dealing with enemies in medium or close range. Longer-ranged battles can be difficult with this weapon due to the low projectile speed of the bullet when shot without charging in ADS mode.

4) G7 Scout

The G7 Scout is also buffed in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. The gun now deals 36 damage to the body and 58 on headshots, alongside having a slightly faster fire rate. The damage numbers on this long-range weapon seem lower than others in the list, but this is because of the absence of any type of charging mechanic.

G7 Scout in Apex Legends Season 24 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

This makes the gun more consistent and user-friendly for new players or fans who wish to try out picking out a long-range loadout. The G7 Scout also has a lower recoil which can help you maintain your aim while shooting enemies in the distance and spam bullets.

5) Triple Take

The Triple Take is an energy ammo weapon that received buffs at the start of Season 24. The base damage for each bullet was increased to 22. If you manage to land a charged headshot with all bullets, you can inflict a massive 105 damage. The developers also increased the projectile size for long-range battles to make the Marksman weapon more consistent.

Triple Take Marksman weapon in Apex Legends Season 24 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The Triple Take can also be a devastating gun in close-range scenarios if used correctly. Since the weapon dispatches three bullets at once, it can play the role of a shotgun in hipfire. However, the fire rate is quite slow and will likely put you in a dangerous situation.

