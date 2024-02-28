How to play Seer in Apex Legends?

Seer is a Recon class Legend in Apex Legends. Introduced in Season 10, he can be unlocked using 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins. Seer is an Ambush Artist who can easily track enemies and flush them out from their hiding spots. His utility has been nerfed through multiple seasons because of how oppressive it used to be. In Season 20, he has finally achieved a balanced state in the game.

This article will explore the Ambush Artist's entire kit and provide a detailed step-by-step guide to using his abilities in Apex Legends. To dive deeper, read below.

What are Seer's abilities in Apex Legneds?

Seer possesses a unique set of recon abilities in Apex Lgeneds. He can track a player's heartbeat across obstacles and, further, silence their power to use their abilities when hit by his Tactical Ability. Below is a list of all his abilities:

Heart Seeker (Passive): You can track the heartbeats of enemies within a 50m radius (must be done by aiming down sights). Focus of Attention (Tactical): You summon an array of micro-drones that throw out a blast through all obstacles. Any enemies detected with this ability are revealed and silenced for eight seconds. Exhibit (Ultimate): You throw down a device that releases micro-drones in a 60-meter radius sphere. All enemies who step inside this sphere are tracked with diamond markers. It lasts 25 seconds, and the device can be destroyed by simply shooting at it.

He also has access to the following Legend Upgrades after the Season 20 Breakout update:

Level 2 Upgrades

Sense From Afar: Increases Heart Seeker and Focus of Attention's range by 25 meters in Apex Legends.

Increases Heart Seeker and Focus of Attention's range by 25 meters in Apex Legends. Mobile Senses: Removes the Heart Seeker movement penalty entirely.

Level 3 Upgrades

Eyes on Me: Increase Focus of Attention Focus of Attention's scan duration by 1.5 seconds.

Increase Focus of Attention Focus of Attention's scan duration by 1.5 seconds. Theatrical Projection: Increases the throw range of Exhibit by 20 meters in the game.

How to use Seer in Apex Legends?

Seer has quite a high skill ceiling in Apex Legends. The difference between good and great Seer players is determined by how they use their abilities.

While his abilities provide an excellent means to track enemy players, you shouldn't always use it to ping enemy players. When you're engaging against enemy players, as you damage some of them, you should use Focus of Attention to cause havoc and tag their health and location. With the enemies silenced and slowed, use the opportunity to eliminate them with your squad.

As you traverse through the map, continuously spam your Heart Seeker Passive ability to find traces of any players in a 50-meter radius near you.

Exhibit is a great tool to use to prevent enemies from pushing you. You can use it defensively after team fights to issue quick revives and track any enemy that dares to enter the micro-drone sphere. Secondly, you can use it to flush out enemies holed up in an area. Use the ability to cause some chaos, and with their footsteps tracked, coordinate a well-thought-out attack.

