Apex Legends Season 25 patch notes: New Legend Sparrow, Arena LTM returns, Anti-cheat update, and more

Apex Legends Season 25 patch notes are live, and the latest update has brought forth a plethora of additions. Arenas have resurfaced once again as an LTM, and that's major news for players who enjoyed it as a core game mode within the title. Major anti-cheat changes have been rolled out, and numerous other changes have also been incorporated with this update.

For a detailed brief on what's included with the Apex Legends Season 25 patch notes, read below.

All additions with the Apex Legends Season 25 patch notes

ANTI-CHEAT

Before we jump into the seasonal updates, here’s a quick progress check-in on anti-cheat. We’ve been focusing on many iterative improvements across an array of efforts, including internal cheat detection, automated detections, and third-party solutions. Our ongoing work against teaming has continued to have a positive impact on bad behaviour, primarily in Ranked.

We’ve also ramped up efforts combating bot activity performed by automating certain devices, and a decrease in nefarious bot activity should already be noticeable in your matches by the time you read this. This population may be small, but their actions can still disrupt your time in the Outlands, and we’re continuing to target actions against these players to ensure that every match is worthwhile.

There’ve also been a plethora of improvements that we’re looking to actively update, ranging from bug/exploit fixes to hardening existing prevention measures; we hope to share more on these in the future. Finally, we wanted to thank you for the feedback on our mid-season addition of Report Action Feedback. Please continue to submit in-game reports as they do work both in identifying cheaters and the impact they’re having in your matches.

Matchmaking updates with Apex Legends Season 25 patch notes

This season, we’re tackling matchmaking quality through region population management, leveraging skill values in Ranked, and by increasing queue wait times for high-skilled lobbies.

Population management comes in the form of a system improvement that allows auto-merging of players into higher population regions to expand the pool of available players for closer skill matchmaking. Since the available pool on each platform, in each region, and at any time of day can vary quite a bit, we are testing ways to get those players together without sacrificing too much latency. The next two major changes this season focus on matchmaking quality in Ranked.

The first change in Apex Legends Season 25 is how players are reset each season: initial Rank and tier placement are based on the player’s tracked skill value and not how much RP they had at the end of the season. This will group like-skilled players together, even if they haven’t played in a while. Players new to Ranked will receive their initial placement based on their performance in Apex so far.

The second change is part of our seasonal tuning for matchmaking, which this time around means asking our Platinum, Diamond, and Masters (including Predator) players to wait a bit longer while we try to find them opponents that are closer to their RP value. Skill and RP aren’t the same thing, but they are closer than they have been in the past.

LTM: Arenas with the Apex Legends Season 25 patch notes

Arenas returns at the start of the season to test your skill and cunning in a round-based 3v3 Deathmatch. Experience the classic mode with the latest weapons and Legends. Prepare a loadout at the start of each round, fight your opponents in intense squad battles, and learn your opponents’ weaknesses to prevail.

On May 20th, prepare yourself for a refresh that puts the focus on firepower over heals, trying out new weapons, getting around the maps in exciting new ways, and boosting those Care Packages. Be sure to come back halfway through the season to check out our 1v1 variant—“Arenas: Duels.” Welcome back to Arenas, Legends.

Store updates with the Apex Legends Season 25 patch

EXOTIC SHOP

Missed out on some of Apex's most iconic Reactive weapons? We’re giving players another chance to grab them. Starting soon, the Level 100 Battle Pass Reactive skins from Seasons 11 through 21 will be available in the Exotic Shop for exotic shards—including fan favorites for the R-99, Hemlock, Spitfire, and more.

LEGEND LOCKER

We’re also expanding the Legend Locker to include some of your favorite Legend and Weapon skins from past seasons all the way through to Upheaval. We’ll also let you know in the Locker if a skin you’re eyeing is also featured in a live offer elsewhere.

LEGEND SELECT ANIMATIONS

Unique Legend Select animations are always fun to spot ahead of a match. We’re expanding Legend customization with a new “Animations” tab in the Legend Menu, where you’ll be able to equip certain future Legend Select animations with any of those Legends’ skins.

All balance updates with the Apex Legends Season 25 patch

Care Package Rotation

Bocek Compound Bow and Havoc return to the floor (details below).

Triple Take enters the Care Package (details below).

Gold Weapon Rotation

Bocek Compound Bow, Hemlok, Longbow, Mastiff, Wingman

GAME UPDATES

Arsenals

Added VO for pinging and interacting with Arsenals.

Before Loot Bin resets: Light, heavy, and energy Arsenals now give two blocks of ammo with each pick-up.

Ammo at all Arsenals now takes 20s to respawn (was 10s).

After Loot Bin resets: Enhancing your weapon will now give at least two attachments.

Added a slight flare to the model to show the Arsenal has reset.

Ammo at all Arsenals only takes 10s and grants a full stack of the ammo.

Dev Note: We’re really pleased with Arsenals and are excited with how players have weaved them into their gameplay. These adjustments are designed to smooth out the early game by providing a little more ammo without fully replacing the need to scavenge the area and increase their relevancy in the later stages of the game.

Expand Tweet

All bug fixes with Apex Legends Season 25 patch notes

Blocked doors should no longer occasionally open towards the player.

Certain POIs should now list the correct Arsenals.

Control : Weapons should no longer occasionally swap after upgrading.

: Weapons should no longer occasionally swap after upgrading. Dropship countdown will no longer end before players get in.

Fixed an issue with the 2x-4x sight on the G7 scout Reactive skins.

Gold Loot Bins once again spawn loot as they should.

Sprinting out of mantle should no longer cause inconsistent sprint speeds depending on settings.

Storm Point: fixed some issues with the ring VFX sometimes disappearing.

LEGENDS

Alter: Fixed rare issue where you could shoot while phased after using a Void Siphon.

Fixed rare issue where you could shoot while phased after using a Void Siphon. Portal should no longer be created for an enemy that died while being summoned by the Void Nexus.

Conduit: Fixed crash with Passive when allies disconnected in certain states.

Fixed crash with Passive when allies disconnected in certain states. Lifeline : D.O.C. should once again deploy sans the broken targeting state (Previous Hotfix).

: D.O.C. should once again deploy sans the broken targeting state (Previous Hotfix). Loba: Heat Shade skin is no longer too visible at a distance.

Heat Shade skin is no longer too visible at a distance. Mirage: Cloak while healing should no longer occasionally end early when exiting a Lifeline Halo.

Cloak while healing should no longer occasionally end early when exiting a Lifeline Halo. Ult cloak should no longer end early when immediately reviving an ally.

Wattson: Passive once again recharges extra shields given by Controller class perk.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Firing Range : Meow…

: Meow… Legend Locker: Added additional info panel to some screens.

Added additional info panel to some screens. Added sorting ability to some screens: default, rarity, owned, and alphabetical.

Lifeline : Reduced the intensity of D.O.C.’s teleport trail to reduce visual clutter.

: Reduced the intensity of D.O.C.’s teleport trail to reduce visual clutter. Previous Battle Pass Reactive items are now available in the Exotic store.

"Progressed and Complete" challenges in Match Summary now show up to 15 challenges (was 5).

Reduced the size and frequency of the Accelerated Weapon screen effects to be less obstructive.

Slightly reduced the amount of time you are locked out of ADS after charging a Sentinel.

Vantage: Moved energizing Sniper's Mark’s sniper with an Ult Accelerant to “reload.”

AUDIO

Fixed rare cases where “Gameplay Volume when Spectating” would be applied during regular gameplay.

Fixed a rare issue where players situated uphill would briefly have occlusion filtering applied.

Reduced volume of Pathfinder grapple for player (enemy audio not affected).

Revenant wall climb footsteps clearer in the mix.

Slight reduction of Thermite volume over time at distance.

Slight reduction in volume for Horizon’s Black Hole relative to FOV.

GRAPHICS

Storm Point updated to use a modern GPU-driven terrain rendering system. Players may not notice the difference since the overall map content has not been changed, but this system improves CPU rendering time, fixes lighting artifacts throughout the map, and allows for much greater texture fidelity through virtual texturing.

Xbox One and Playstation 4 have been migrated to the Rendering Hardware Interface (RHI), which is now being used on all platforms. As a result, Xbox One and Playstation 4 leverage the same multithreaded rendering architecture as PC and current-gen consoles.

PC: Additional improvements to the framerate stability with texture streaming enabled.

Additional improvements to the framerate stability with texture streaming enabled. Fixed an issue that could cause freezes or black screens for some players.

Fixed an issue that could lead to incorrect GPU timings for a small number of players, which would cause blurry resolutions when "Adaptive Resolution FPS Target" is enabled.

Improved performance of loading asset data onto the GPU (this can fix stutters and issues with missing models for some players).

That's everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Season 25 patch notes. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

