Apex Legends Season 25: All Ranked changes, new Ranked ladder, and more

With the debut of Apex Legends Season 25, we will have a brand-new Ranked split in the game. The latest update has brought forth some major changes to the core game mode. As per the official blog, we will have a brand-new Ranked ladder very soon, and alongside it, a plethora of Ranked challenges to push the stakes even higher.

This article will provide a detailed brief on the new Ranked changes in Apex Legends Season 25. Read below to know more.

All ranked changes in Apex Legends Season 25

RANKED

Start of Season Placement

The starting Ranked tier and division is now based on your hidden skill value from previous Ranked seasons. If no skill value exists for Ranked; the Unranked Trios skill value is used to set initial placement

The rule that resets any player who skipped a season of Ranked back to Bronze IV has been removed, and all initial placements are based on skill value

Ranked Ladders (coming later this split)

When a Ranked Ladder is active, all players in Ranked will compete on a personal skill-based leaderboard for bonus rewards

Your best 10 RP scores during the Ladder will be counted for your leaderboard position, which will determine your final placement and rewards when the Ladder ends. Your lowest score will always be replaced by a higher RP score, so additional matches are beneficial

10 Ranked matches must be completed to be placed on the leaderboard and to qualify for Ladder rewards

All Ranked play continues as normal, allowing promotion and demotion as normal

Ranked Challenges (rolling out over this split)

Reward requirement: All players must now play a minimum number of Ranked matches before they can earn end-of-season Ranked rewards based on their highest tier earned.

Ladder Champion: Players who reach champion a minimum number of times in the same split will gain access to the Ladder Champion Dive Trail for a limited time: Granted at the start of the next split and can be used for the rest of that split

Removed at the end of the split unless the challenge has been completed again

Dev Notes: Tight matchmaking is still a primary focus for the team, especially in the context of Ranked. The new way in which we assign starting tier and division is a step towards stabilizing the start of each Ranked season and ensuring that higher-skilled players have extremely limited access to lower-skilled lobbies. A player’s skill and their RP value can be very misaligned and are moving more towards getting and keeping those values much closer. Work will continue to address mid and late season lobby skill-mixing.

As evident from the aforementioned information, a lot of these changes are targeted towards improving the quality-of-life experience of players queuing up for Ranked. The changes made to the game mode's matchmaking and placement are geared towards providing players with adequate matchups and ensuring that they are not placed over or under their relevant skill level.

Furthermore, the addition of Ranked challenges will now provide fans with an incentive to push through the ladder to reap the best rewards. We will see its implementation throughout the duration of Apex Legends Season 25, and we bet that it's going to receive a great response from the community.

That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends Season 25 patch notes. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

