All Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25

By Jay Sarma
Modified May 06, 2025 16:19 GMT
Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25
Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25

The new set of Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 will dictate the Legend meta of the new season. With the latest update, the developers have incorporated some major changes into the kits of some of the most over- and underpicked Legends in the game. This will drastically shift the character balance in the game and bring forth a fun change to the Legend pool.

This article will explore all the Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25. Read below to know more.

Every Legend buff and nerf in Apex Legends Season 25

Class changes

Assault Class

  • Battle SurgeRemoved scan on shield crack
  • Healthbar now lingers for 3s (was 4s)
  • Move speed boost now only applies while sprinting during the active window
Dev Notes: Assault Legends have remained popular and powerful throughout Takeover. There’s a lot of utility stacked on this class, and the scan on shield crack specifically felt like a step too far in a world where Sparrow will be bringing in a powerful scan ability.
Skirmisher Class

  • Charged Knock: removed Tac charge gained on knock
Dev Notes: We like rewarding Skirmishers for playing aggressively with health regen on knocks, but found the extra Tac charge had uneven results. It didn’t help some Legends and interfered with upgrades that provide extra charges for others. Ultimately, we felt that this belongs better in the upgrade tree (like Pathfinder’s new Level 3 upgrade!) rather than in the class perks.
New Recon Legend: Sparrow

Abilities

1) Double Jump Passive: Press jump while in the air to jump again

  • Pressing jump while climbing will launch Sparrow up the wall
  • Carry additional arrows and explosive arrows for the Bocek

2) Tracker Dart Tactical: Shoot a tracker from your gauntlet that will reveal enemies who walk within its line of sight

  • These darts can also be used to activate Survey Beacons from afar
3) Stinger Bolt Ultimate: Shoot a large arrow that will anchor where it lands. After it charges up, it will shock anyone within its range, causing damage and slowing any opponent it hits.

Level 2 Upgrades:

  • Extra Traps - Gain an additional Tactical charge and +2 traps in the world
  • Hunt Target: Sparrow gains a speed boost when running towards a marked enemy

Level 3 Upgrades

  • Alternate Mode: Ult now has 3 charges that fire fewer pulses in a smaller radius
  • Life Siphon: Sparrow's health and shields are recovered if enemies are damaged by his Ult
Ash

  • Predator’s Pursuit: Removed Death Box minimap locations/pings
  • Previous hotfix increased Ult max distance travel time to 2.5s (was 1.4s)
  • Increased Ult min distance travel time to 0.5s (was 0.3s)
Dev Notes: We love that players are having fun with Ash and we want to tweak her balance without removing the parts of her kit that players are enjoying. Predator’s Pursuit feels redundant now that she has her new dash passive and is another form of intel-gathering that competes with Sparrow.
Conduit (Previous Hotfix)

  • Increased Tac health regen per tick to 4 (was 3)

Mirage (Previous Hotfix)

  • Increased the number of decoys created during Ult to 6 (was 5)

Pathfinder

  • Grappling Hook: cooldown now variable, ranging from 10-30s depending on distance traveled (was flat 30s)
  • Zipline Gun: Integrated Zipline Zen upgrade into base
  • Damage mitigation increased to 50% (was 25%)
  • Upgrades: Level 3 Feeling Zippy: Gain a second Zipline Gun charge (replaces Zipline Zen)
  • Grapple God: Gain a second Grappling Hook charge (replaces Grapple Cooldown+)
Dev Notes: "Remember me, friends. I may kill you."
That's everything that you need to know about the Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

