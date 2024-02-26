How to play Pathfinder in Apex Legends

Pathfinder is a Skirmisher class Legend in Apex Legends. With the debut of Season 20, Pathfinder has become an A-tier pick. He is part of the original crew introduced to the game's launch. Over the past five years, he has been subject to numerous changes due to his overpowering nature.

However, the latest Season has balanced him perfectly, providing him with some of the best Legend upgrades. He's a highly mobile robot, and players who thrive on high-octane gameplay are the perfect candidates to pick up this Legend.

Here's a brief on all his abilities and perks and a detailed guide to using them.

What are Pathfinder's abilities in Apex Legends?

Pathfinder possesses a range of abilities that focus on providing him and his team a means to move around. Here's a list of his abilities in Apex Legends Season 20:

Insider Knowledge (Passive): He can scan a Care Package to reduce the cooldown of the Zipline Gun by 10 seconds. If you can scan four packages, your overall cooldown for the ability will go down from 120 seconds to 80 seconds. Furthermore, scanning a Care Package will charge up your ultimate ability. Grappling Hook (Tactical Ability): As evident from the name, Pathfinder can use this ability to grapple onto surfaces. You can use it to slingshot yourself from Point A to B. The cooldown on the grapple depends on how far you've traveled using the ability and doesn't start recharging until you firmly come to a stop in the game. Zipline Gun (Ultimate Ability): You deploy a special Zipline that allows all players to traverse between two given points. You gain additional speed and, with a certain perk, even take reduced damage while traversing through the zipline. Your ultimate ability will recharge every 120 seconds; however, scanning Care Packages will reduce its overall cooldown by 10 seconds.

He also possesses the following Legend Upgrades:

Level 2 Upgrades

Forward Scout: You gain access to Survey Beacons.

You gain access to Survey Beacons. Insider Knowledge: You gain access to Ring Consoles.

Level 3 Upgrades

Death Grapple: Grappling Hook cooldown reset on achieving knockdowns against enemy players.

Grappling Hook cooldown reset on achieving knockdowns against enemy players. Zipline Zen: Ziplines get energized and provide 25% damage reduction to all players traversing through them.

For best results, pick either of the Level 2 Upgrades and ensure you get the Death Grapple perk.

How to use Pathfinder in Apex Legends?

Pathfinder, with his newly introduced perks in Apex Legends Season 20, has become a great pick for high-octane gameplay. His kit makes him a hypermobile character, allowing players to reach out-of-reach places with absolute ease. Use Grappling Hook to slingshot yourself into extreme distances.

Pathfinder has one of the highest skill ceilings in the game. His Grappling Hook has numerous movement techs, so consider spending some time in the firing range experimenting with the ability.

The Level 3 perk, Death Grapple, is the best perk in the game. Use his Grappling Hook to engage against enemy players, knock them down, and simultaneously grapple away to safety. It opens up numerous avenues for players to experiment.

Lastly, his Ultimate ability is a great way for Pathfinder to ensure that his team has a safe means to reposition throughout the battlefield. Scan all care packages to ensure you have Zipline Gun in every engagement.

