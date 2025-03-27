Apex Legends ranked needs a serious overhaul, requires imminent change

With the release of Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2, players have started grinding ranked. Although players have been climbing up this ladder, the process is extremely slow. Consequently, Twitch streamer Rogue (@TTrebb) shared some criticizism about the current ranked system by pointing out some major flaws.
We outline the problems with this ranked system and detail some solutions the developers can implement to enhance players’ experience.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.
Does the current Apex Legends ranked system require a change?
In short, yes, Apex Legends' current ranked system needs a major change very soon. As detailed by Rogue, this game mode requires an overhaul. They stated this free-to-play battle royale title’s popularity thrives the most during tournaments. The streamer also stated players may feel discouraged to install the game while checking out various streamers play ranked as the current system is quite tedious.
From Rogue’s viewpoint, ranking up feels extremely slow. Since Apex Legends features a considerable number of casual players, they can only play for a little bit. This means the casual players won’t be rewarded that much compared to the time they spend playing ranked. Therefore, Rogue claimed this title won’t grow as a game unless Respawn takes a step forward and starts improving the ranked experience.
To fix this problem, the developers need to rework the ranked system to ensure every player get equal treatment. In a recent Q&A, the developers detailed some of the upcoming ranked changes they have planned in the future. Although these changes won’t completely fix the problems players face in this game mode, they will fix some parts of it.
